The Curiosity rover from NASA got a close look at a strangely patterned tiny rock structure on Mars that survives the pressures of wind and erosion.

Curiosity is investigating the Gale Crater, which is home to Mount Sharp, an amazing peak. Last week, the rover took several close-up shots of the delicate, ragged arch, which citizen scientist Kevin Gill combined into a mosaic view.

In a rover mission report, NASA planetary scientist Abigail Fraeman characterized the sight as a really amusing picture of an intriguing rock texture. The textures we're seeing continue to astound Fraeman - particularly the abundance of centimeter-sized bumps and lumps sticking out of the bedrock.

Whimsical Arch That Looks Like DNA

The rover now inspects a transitional zone between the "clay-bearing unit" - a region rich in clay minerals per CNet; and the "sulfate-bearing unit" - a region rich in sulfate minerals per another CNet report. Gypsum and Epsom salts are examples of sulfates. Both areas point to a possible aquatic past in the region, which scientists are looking into to see if Mars was previously suitable for microbial life.

The arch pictures have a field of view of just approximately 6.5 inches (16.5 cm). Thus the complete structure is relatively tiny. Planetary geologist Michelle Minitti told NASA that the exquisite arch is likely formed of a material that resists erosion. The rocky terrain of the Gale Crater reflects the fact that it is a dusty and windy location.

Gwénal Caravaca, a Martian geologist, commented on the arch on Twitter, saying it resembled a serpent, horns, or a DNA strain.

Some see snake, some see horns, some see a DNA strain, but for the moment, what I see is a great RMI mosaic on this strange edifice, likely due to differential erosion on altered rocks#chemcam @MarsCuriosity https://t.co/FyWpa85Epo — Gwen Costuming & Cosplay... and Mars stuff 🔴 ⛏ (@GCC_Cosplay) July 28, 2021

As followers of the rover's sibling vehicle Perseverance know from a recent glimpse of the amusingly dubbed "butt crack rock," seeing recognizable features in unexpected items is a favorite hobby of Mars enthusiasts.

NASA said Curiosity has been investigating Gale Crater since 2012. The arch demonstrates that the experienced rover still has plenty of visual and geologic surprises to discover as it climbs Mount Sharp's base.

Clay, More Clay!

Meanwhile, the recent hullabaloo about subterranean lakes discovered on Mars has taken a new turn, with fresh study claiming that the underground formations aren't actually lakes. Gizmodo said that the Martian south pole contains smectites, a type of clay that has been misunderstood in the data, rather than liquid water.

Some studies had shown what looked to be subterranean lakes, but according to the same Gizmodo report, the circumstances near the south pole aren't conducive to liquid water, and smectites are more likely to be the cause of the signals in the radar data.

NASA research scientist Jeffrey Plaut said in a NASA press release at the time that either liquid water is prevalent under Mars' south pole or these signals are suggestive of something else.

The information in question comes from the MARSIS (Mars Advanced Radar for Subsurface and Ionosphere Sounding) instrument onboard the European Space Agency's Mars Express mission. Very bright areas were identified by the radar sounding equipment, indicating a subterranean material with higher electrical conductivity than Martian rock or ice, both of which are prevalent in the planet's south pole. Some scholars thought it was proof of water beneath the frozen surface, but others thought the conditions were incorrect.

The evidence will be in the pudding (those brilliant regions near the south pole), but we now lack the equipment to investigate them. For over two decades, the Mars Express orbiter has been gathering data from above, but we may need a closer look to know for sure what's going on beneath.

