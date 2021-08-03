Close

Future COVID-19 variants, according to a group of British researchers, might result in "vaccine failure."

According to the UK Government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies, British researchers said eradication of COVID-19 is "unlikely." They also predicted that a slow or punctuated buildup of antigenic variation will lead to present vaccination failure.

Current COVID-19 Vaccine Setup Might Fail; Authorities Should Minimize Viral Transmission

British researchers wrote, as reported by CNN, that authorities should minimize viral transmission to reduce the risk of a new variety resistant to and evading current vaccinations.

The report also recommended that researchers work on developing new vaccines that might generate high levels of mucosal immunity in infected people.

To limit the risk of a new, vaccine-resistant strain, researchers said officials should continue to restrict viral transmission as much as feasible.

Researchers added that a virus that can avoid vaccine-induced immunity will gain a transmission advantage.

The research was not peer-reviewed. It also failed to show that a vaccine-resistant strain is now in circulation.

COVID-19 Just A Few Steps Away From Mutating Again

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, head of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said in a Business Insider report that COVID-19 might be "just a few mutations away" from avoiding existing vaccinations.

In the same Business Insider report, she noted that these vaccinations work exceptionally well in protecting us from severe sickness and death. But the main fear is that the following variants that emerge - which might be just a few mutations away - could possibly elude our immunizations.

According to "Rates of SARS-CoV-2 transmission and vaccination impact the fate of vaccine-resistant strains," a group of researchers discovered that persons who have been vaccinated against the new coronavirus play a significant role in the virus's mutation.

The findings are similar to those of a CDC's claim. As reported by Science Times, vaccinated persons may spread the highly infectious Delta form just as quickly as uninfected ones.

According to the CDC, at least 74 percent of the 469 COVID-19 cases reported among Massachusetts residents occurred in persons who were completely vaccinated. At least 79 percent of patients who had breakthrough infections were symptomatic.

There's A Difference Between Booster Shot vs. New COVID Vaccine

According to ongoing trials and self-reported data obtained by Reuters, Moderna and Pfizer's current two-dose vaccination provides strong and effective protection against all known COVID-19 variants, including the delta variant. Meanwhile. Pfizer revealed in July that it is working on a third dosage of its vaccine. According to the company's own study, a booster injection of its existing vaccine boosted antibody levels five to ten times higher than two-dose shots. However, the findings have not been published or peer-reviewed.

Pfizer thinks that the degree of protection provided by the first two doses of its vaccine would diminish with time. Meanwhile, a third booster dosage might be required "within six to 12 months" after a person has received the first two doses. A booster injection, according to Pfizer, might improve protection against the delta variant. PBS said the same variant could likewise infect persons who have been completely vaccinated. As Pfizer seeks clearance from government authorities for a third dose, clinical studies on the booster are scheduled.

While a booster injection would supplement the two doses of Pfizer's current vaccination, the company is developing a new vaccine formulation for the delta version.

According to Moderna, scientists and public health officials are still researching whether people who have been wholly vaccinated require a booster injection. It's looking into a third vaccine dosage to supplement the first two doses.

Health Experts Warn Vs. Booster Shots

CNet said both the CDC and FDA warned about booster shots.

People who are completely vaccinated, the health officials stated in a joint statement, are protected against serious illness and death, including from the variations presently circulating in the nation, such as Delta.

Both the CDC and the FDA stressed the importance of all eligible persons receiving complete doses of one of the authorized vaccinations, which are all free. Both stated that the question of a booster needs significant scientific research and does not rely just on pharmaceutical company involvement.

According to the statement, unvaccinated people account for nearly all COVID-19 hospitalizations and fatalities. They also stated that booster dosages will be approved if and when research shows that they are required.

The CDC advises against mixing and matching vaccinations from various manufacturers, claiming that it hasn't studied the effectiveness of doing so and that "vaccines are not interchangeable."

