Close

Fata Morgana, a mirage that can substantially warp an object that's already above the horizon, was recently spotted in Alaska.

A Yahoo! News report said the video of the mirage that appeared to distort the landscape of Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve, located in Gustavus, Alaska was taken by the National Park Service.

The said video footage, which the park said, was captured in early June, in Glacier Bay, showcases the mirage as it warped islands and shoreline.

In a Facebook post, the park described Fata Montana as a "mirage seen within a slim band on the horizon of Earth. It added, "Islands in Glacier Bay" are turning to unidentified flying objects or UFOs or the Flying Dutchman, with a tiny imagination, "and a pinch of cool science."

According to the park, the mirage takes place when air passes through various densities, making the air in the atmosphere of Earth act as a reflective lens.

ALSO READ: Life on Mars, Moon? Mystery Viruses Detected in 15,000-Year-Old China Glacier





Fata Morgana

In separate news, The Sun reported that a "UFO mirage" has been captured on camera, hovering on top of the water in the said Alaskan national park.

The unusual dome-shaped dome shown in the video, according to the said report, is actually the viewer's brain is tricked into viewing a warped version of an island.

This video footage taken by the park was posted on the Glacier Bay National Park's Facebook page along with an explanation that the said UFO mirage is called Fata Morgana.

The Fata Morgana mirage occurred on a warm and sunny day although it is not regarded to be an exclusive occurrence that happens during the summer months.

This mirage type can be spotted on land or at sea. It may also engage nearly any kind of distant object which includes a coastline or a boat.

The Flying Dutchman

Another unusual occurrence that takes place in seas, as described in the Farmers' Almanac is the Flying Dutchman. It is said to be a ghost ship destined to sail the seas forever.

According to historians, this story on how the Flying Dutchman is doomed started in the 17th century. During the 19th and 20th centuries, sailors said they were seeing light that was coming from the ghost ship as the Flying Dutchman was attempting to signal the dead.

Based on legend, the meaning of seeing a Flying Dutchman is that it's showing a guaranteed indication of devastation or disaster at sea.

Many modern-day experts believe that this particular sea occurrence "can be explained by the Fata Morgana phenomenon."

A lot of reports have already shown that this kind of mirage can make distant ships appear as if they are floating well over the water, thus making sense that the 1600s sailors and even earlier on, would witness the Fata Morgana and, were not aware of such a natural occurrence, and would assume it to be a supernatural incident.

As explained in Farmers' Almanac, with Fata Morgana, the image is usually based on an actual object like a distant ship, just warped to look unreal.

People have reported seeing not just floating ships but ships that seem to be lying upside down, or even landmasses that are actually non-existent.

Fata Morgana is explained in Mike Drew's YouTube video below:

RELATED ARTICLE: Antarctica's New Heat Record Confirmed: UN Verifies High Temperature at 64.9 Fahrenheit





Check out more news and information on Environment & Climate in Science Times.