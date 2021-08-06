Close

COVID-19 vaccine developer Moderna recently informed the public that their vaccine against the SARS-CoV-2 is estimated to have over 90 percent efficacy which was recorded 6 months after the second dose vaccination.

In their press release, Moderna also suggested that the individuals with complete vaccination should obtain their booster shot due to the new COVID-19 delta variant before the winter season takes over.

Moderna Reports 93 Percent Vaccine Efficacy, Suggests Winter Season Booster Shots

Moderna president Stephen Hoge said that a booster after the two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine is necessary, especially to the population in the northern hemisphere, to build additional protection of our immune system in the upcoming winter season. But with the proven effectiveness of the vaccines, Moderna's CEO Stephane Bancel said that we should still be vigilant against the coronavirus and the delta variant.

Moderna released a report of their earnings from the second quarter of the year last Thursday. The same report also included the announcement of the 93 percent effectiveness exhibited by Moderna's developed COVID-19 vaccine over the course of 6 months after vaccine completion. Moderna's COVID-19 booster shot after completing the dosage of the vaccine.

The pharmaceutical company is still in the process of developing booster shots. According to a report by The Verge, these boosters will help individuals strengthen their immunity against the new COVID-19 delta variant and other potential mutations of the coronavirus.

Recently, the World Health Organization requested a temporary halt of COVID-19 booster shot production in countries with higher economic income. This was to balance the access of the shots with the lower-income regions that do not have sufficient budgets.

In a contrary statement, the White House told in their press briefing that the health organization offered a wrong choice, as it was evident in the United States have already donated 110 million COVID-19 vaccines to other countries. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that the United States had exhibited the capability to balance both the vaccination in their own backyard and give access to the vaccines to other places.

Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine Contributions in Fighting the Coronavirus

Moderna said in their press release that almost $6 billion worth of the company's developed COVID-19 vaccine had been successfully sold. With the revenue of over 300 million doses were distributed in a span of 6 months that ended on June 30. Along with the recent distribution, Moderna also reported almost $3 billion in net income.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Moderna vaccine was proven effective in clinical trials, with over 95 percent efficacy of people aged 18 and above against the coronavirus. This study was conducted with subjects that had no previous contact with infection from COVID-19.

The Moderna vaccine was also found to be effective on different individuals regardless of their physical, gender, medical condition, and race variations. Further observations are still being conducted over the Moderna vaccine to find more properties that are beneficial in fighting against the pandemic. The initial study of CDC over Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine is published in the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, entitled "The Advisory Committee on Immunization Pratices' Interim Recommendation for Use of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine - United States, December 2020."

