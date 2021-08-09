Should You Feed Your Dogs the Remains of Your Dinner? Scientists Warn Peas Could Increase Deadly Canine Heart Disease

Close

Many pet owners feed their dogs with their leftover food, which may contain vegetables like peas. However, this seemingly harmless gesture could put dogs at higher risk of getting fatal heart disease.

Daily Mail reported that scientists recently found a link between the consumption of peas in dogs and their risk of canine dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM). It is a fatal heart disease that could cause the heart muscles of dogs to enlarge, which could lead to heart valve leaks or buildup of fluids.

Peas Linked to Canine Heart Disease

The current study titled "Investigation of Diets Associated With Dilated Cardiomyopathy in Dogs Using Foodomics Analysis," published in Scientific Reports by the US FDA, highlights the link between peas and canine dilated cardiomyopathy.

DCM is primarily related to a hereditary tendency in specific dog breeds, such as Dobermann pinschers, Great Danes, and cocker spaniels, according to Irish Times. However, the recent study of the FDA offers a nonhereditary form of DCM that can be linked to their diet.

Researchers believe that their findings help solve the puzzle to narrow down the targets and identify the most likely cause of DCM and prevent other dogs from getting infected. They think that peas could be that factor they are looking for, which causes the fatal canine heart disease.

They used the technique called foodomics, which is a detailed analysis of dog food ingredients, and found that peas rank at the top for the most likely ingredient that causes DCM.

Despite that, the FDA is not considering banning peas on dog foods because it has been mixed with other ingredients for dog food in the past, as well as legumes. The Pet Food Manufacturers' Association (PFMA) spokesperson agreed to this and said that they are closely monitoring the situation.

Researchers emphasized that some of the ingredients in dog foods were also linked to DCM, which could mean that it could be an issue of quantity. FDA said that this is a complex scientific issue that was caused by many factors, and they do not have definitive information on how this diet could cause canine heart disease.

"Current research suggests that a variety of factors may influence the development of DCM in dogs and the FDA has currently no definitive information indicating that diets under investigation are inherently unsafe," the PFMA spokesperson said as quoted by the Daily Mail.

OK and Not OK Foods to Give to Dogs

The American Kennel Club (AKC) said that peas could be given to dogs as long as they are not canned peas, as there could be salt added to them. They also listed some of the foods that can be given to dogs and those that should not be given to them.

Fruits that do not cause any harm to dogs and can be given to them are apples, bananas, blueberries, cantaloupe, cucumbers, cranberries, mango, oranges, peaches, pears, pineapple, raspberry, strawberry, and watermelon. For vegetables, they could be fed with broccoli, Brussel sprouts, carrots, celeries, green beans, peas, and spinach.

However, there are also some fruits and vegetables that are not okay for them. These are avocado, grapes, tomatoes, cherries, asparagus, mushrooms, and onions.

In general, it is not wrong to feed dogs with fruits and vegetables, but owners should be mindful of what can only be given to them and the amount that they give to their dogs.



