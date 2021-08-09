Close

(Photo : After a Decline During Lockdown, STD Rates Could Spike Again This Summer )

With social distancing guidelines being lifted, singles can't wait for "hot vax summer," but doctors ring the alarm on the rising rate of STDs.

After a long, tedious, and lonely year, people are more excited about intimacy and romantic relationships than ever before. As soon as a vaccine became widely available, dating apps rallied their users to get the COVID-19 shot and even promised exclusive benefits to those who shared their vaccine status. They even coined a term for this - hot vax summer - and judging by the numbers, it's already happening. In the US, male condom sales increased by almost a quarter in April 2021, after a considerable drop the previous year, and dating apps have optimistic estimates for the second quarter of the year. And the phenomenon isn't unique to the US; UK and Australian dating apps have also reported increased user activity. On Hinge, daily swipes increased by 24%, daily messages by 19%, and conversations were longer compared to pandemic trends. People who took a break from dating during the lockdown and got vaccinated now feel safer going out in bars, pubs, and clubs and resume dating.

But while it may be a relief to finally be able to go out, date, and have summer flings, researchers are worried that hot vax summer could also have some unpleasant consequences. According to the CDC, the public health system should brace for a rise in sexually transmitted diseases like genital herpes, gonorrhea, and chlamydia. But while it might be tempting to blame loneliness and lockdown relaxations for this problem, researchers point out that this is just one tiny piece of the puzzle and that there are actually several factors behind the rise.

STD rates were already on the rise before the pandemic

STDs are not a new problem for the public health system. In 2019, the US was already experiencing a 30% increase in STD cases, the highest rate since 2015, and over 2.5 million Americans had been diagnosed with chlamydia, gonorrhea, or syphilis.

One reason for this sharp increase was that, in the past few years, the stigma surrounding dating apps has been less pronounced, and, in most Western countries, the idea of casual sex and summertime flings became more widely accepted.

At the same time, UK health authorities pointed out that the country is facing a serious outbreak in syphilis cases, with London at the epicenter. The figures might seem alarming, but researchers point out that the increase can also be attributed to advancements in STD detection.

The pause in STD testing during lockdown prevents us from seeing the complete picture.

If we look at the official statistics, we'll see that STD rates dropped significantly during the lockdown, both in the UK and the US. However, that doesn't necessarily mean that fewer people had STDs because testing rates were also lower. For example, in the St. Louis region in the United States, STD testing dropped by half after the first cases of COVID-19 were reported. Public authorities also advised people to postpone any non-essential health appointments, which led to around 4,400 canceled appointments in the first months of the pandemic.

It should also be pointed out that, like COVID, some STDs can also be asymptomatic, so the more you test, the more you find. For example, genital herpes, which is one of the most common sexually transmitted diseases, causes occasional flare-ups, but it can also be transmitted between flare-ups. Chlamydia, another common STD, is usually asymptomatic, but it can still be transmitted if the partners do not use protection, and it can cause more serious issues, such as infertility. Other STDs can lie dormant for years and only show symptoms when the patient has a weakened immune system.

How can you reduce the risk of getting an STD?

As long as you have any kind of sexual activity, the risk is still there, and if you're ready to get back into the dating game, it's important to stay informed and take the right precautions.

Understand how STDs are transmitted. Education is the first step towards prevention. No one wants to get an STD or give it to their partner, but everyone should know how the most common STDs are spread and what the symptoms are. For example, you should know that some STDs, such as genital herpes, can still be passed to your partner even if the flare-up is not active and you don't have penetrative sex.

Always use protection. Unlike other contraceptive measures, condoms also reduce the risk of infection for all STDs, and there's no reason why you shouldn't use one, especially now that there are more types of condoms available. However, keep in mind that condoms do not provide complete protection against STDs like herpes and HPV, and, in those cases, you will need to use extra protection, such as anti-herpes medication. According to Condoms.uk, condom sales have increased in Britain after virus rules relaxed and Durex, the leading condom manufacturer, reported a 13% rise in sales numbers, to £3.5 billion.

Be open with your partner. Although STDs are common, there's still some stigma surrounding them, and, many times, people are afraid to disclose their diagnosis. However, just because you have an incurable STD, that doesn't mean it will bring an end to your dating life. You can still have a happy and healthy sex life if you are open with your partner and explain to them how to reduce the risk of transmission to a minimum.