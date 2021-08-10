Close

A British teenager, whom reports did not name, is facing amputation surgery after he was bitten by a poisonous spider while spending some time watching the sunset at a famous San Antonio holiday resort.

A UNILAD report specified that the unnamed 19-year-old felt a stinging sensation on his right hand while at the said resort. He may not have thought anything of it during that time; upon waking up the following morning, at around 5 a.m., his hand was reportedly burning and swelling up, and it was clear something was seriously not right.

After a series of battery tests, it turned apparent that the unnamed teenager had been attacked by a poisonous brown recluse spider, whose bite can lead to necrosis, which can turn infected over time. At times, such bites can even prove deadly for humans.

After he spent two weeks going through tests in a hospital in Spain, the teenager has since gone back home to Wales, where he is presently waiting for amputation surgery for the two fingers on his hand.

ALSO READ: Morbid Effects of Climate Change Shows Wolf Spiders Resort to Cannibalism





An Unusual Condition

The teenager told Diario de Ibiza how he had, at first, been given an injection at the local health center before he was brought to the Can Misses Hospital in Ibiza Town. Regrettably, the injection he was provided did not help.

Recalling what happened, the patient said, he started to panic as his hands turned more purple, and the doctors told him they had never seen any condition like this.

Emphasizing how uncommon his condition is, the teenager continued, millions of people are going to the same place year after year to watch the sunset, and nothing happened to them before his experience.

The poisonous brown recluse spider is one of the most dangerous spiders that can be found in Spain. How to Traveller describes it as recognizable through its unique violin-shaped marking.

Spider Bite

In an article, the travel publication has cautioned that an individual may not even notice a spider bite at the time of the attack, but it will soon turn severely painful.

After a spider bite, a person may notice the formation of a "bulls-eye" shape wound on his skin, which may be itchy and painful for about two to eight hours afterward. Meanwhile, an open sore could develop as well, and it may take several months before it completely heals.

According to ThoughtCo, spider bites are actually infrequent. Actually, spiders don't bite humans quite often. Most people quickly blame a spider every time he experiences an unusual mark or bumps on his skin although, in the vast majority of conditions, the main cause of skin irritation is not a spider bite.

As specified in this same report, spiders are not built to fight against large mammals like humans. They are designed to catch and kill other invertebrates.

With some exceptions, most remarkably, that of widow spiders, spider venom is not fatal enough to do much impairment to human tissues.

Insect Ecology Associate Professor Chris Buddle from McGill University said that out of nearly 40,000 spider species worldwide, less than a dozen or so could lead to serious health problems for the average healthy humans.

More so, species with venom potent enough to threaten danger to a person are ill-equipped to bite humans.

Here's What You Can Do When Bitten by a Spider

If you're already aware that a poisonous spider had bitten, you need to seek emergency medical help. And, while waiting for professional care, here are three of the things you can do, as recommended by the Spider Bite Treatment site, to prevent the poison from spreading fast and further:

1. Get first aid treatment which includes cleaning the bitten part using soap and water.

2. Using a damp cloth, apply a cold compress on the bitten part.

3. Take an antihistamine, acetaminophen, or aspirin to alleviate or even eliminate minor indications and symptoms.

Nonetheless, caution must still be observed when administering these medicines to children and even teenagers like the 19-year-old in this report.

Related information about the deadliest spider bite is shown on Brave Wilderness's YouTube video below:

RELATED ARTICLE: Venomous Spiders Feast on Snakes Multiple Times Bigger Than Them, Arthropods Can Kill 3.25 Feet Serpent!

Check out more news and information on Spiders in Science Times.