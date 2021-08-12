Close

A large new study demonstrated that babies born prematurely, even a few weeks early, may have a higher risk of autism than those born full-term.

According to a Medical Xpress report, for a long time now, it has been known that autism, "a developmental brain disorder," is more common in children born preterm before pregnancy's 37th week.

The authors of this new study of over four million individuals provide a clearer breakdown of the threats linked to different prematurity degrees.

It also points out a little higher predominance of autism among children who were borne only a couple of weeks before their due date or "early term," as doctors call it.

Risk Factor for Autism

According to Dr. Casey Crump, the study's lead researcher, most children born preterm are doing well. Also, a professor at Mount Sinai's Icahn School of Medicine in New York City added; nonetheless, this study reinforces the evidence that premature birth is a risk factor for autism.

A similar MediExpose report said Crump's team discovered that among those born full-term, between the 39th and 41st weeks of pregnancy, more than one percent had been diagnosed with the developmental brain disorder.

Meanwhile, among those born preterm, this study specified, there was a range of risks. Prevalence of autism was highest, at six percent among those born extremely premature between weeks 22 and 27 of pregnancy, although it was elevated as well, among those born more moderately premature.

The lead researcher also explained, babies and children born prematurely need to have their development traced and followed to catch any interruptions or deferment the soonest.

1 in 54 Children in the US Has Autism

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said autism affects one in every 54 children in the United States.

This condition is complex, and it differs extensively from one person to another. Some children experience milder problems when it comes to socialization, communication.

On the other hand, others are deeply impacted, speaking slightly, if at all, and having recurring behaviors. Some children have intellectual incapacities, while others have IQs above the average.

Deputy chief medical and health officer for March of Dimes, Dr. Zsakeba Henderson, the causes of autism are complex, not to mention completely understood.

She also emphasized that "most preemies do not develop autism." However, Henderson added, these results do not highlight the importance of doing all that can be done to prevent babies from being born preterm.

Autism in Premature Babies

That, he explained, includes preventing labor induction before week 39 unless there is a valid or medical reason for doing so.

Crump said it's not totally clear the reason premature birth can raise the risk of autism. However, studies have shown that premature infants can harbor signs or indicators of body-wide inflammation, a feature possible to persist into childhood.

The study's lead author added inflammation that's affecting the brain could be why preterm birth becomes a contributor to autism.

Results of the study, Preterm or Early Term Birth and Risk of Autism, published in the Pediatrics journal, are based on health records from over four million individuals born in Sweden from 1973 to 2013.

Out of all the babies born extremely premature, at some point, a little over six percent were diagnosed with autism.

The percentage was comparable with 2.5 percent among those born more moderately premature between 28th and 33rd week of pregnancy, and 1.9 percent among those born late premature from 34th to 36th week. Meanwhile, for babies born in weeks 37 and 38 of pregnancy preterm, the prevalence of autism was 1.6 percent.

Related information about autism in premature babies is shown on Lee Health's YouTube video below:

