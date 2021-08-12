Close

In the most recent research, scientists analyzed magnetites in meteorites to examine the dynamics of the early solar system. Such an analysis was carried out through the use of the wave nature of electrons.

As specified in a Tech Explorist report, scientists have developed an innovative approach to investigate the remnant magnetization of particles in the meteorite.

The Universe is commonly known as roughly 12 or 13 billion years old. According to current approximations, it is suggested that the solar system is much younger, roughly 4.55 billion years.

The innovative method mentioned earlier, known as "nanometer-scale paleomagnetic electron holography," involves using the electrons' wave nature to further investigate their interference patterns, also identified as a hologram, for the extraction of high-resolution information from the meteorites' structure.

ALSO READ: The Snowman: Discovering Objects Beyond Pluto





Use of Meteorites for the Study

Meteorites comprise the magnetic fields of particles that compose the object can work as a historical record. By investigating such magnetic fields, scientists can stem the possible occurrences that impacted the object and restructure a time-lapse of which and when the occurrences took place on the meteorite.

From the Institute of Low-Temperature Science at Hokkaido University in Japan, Professor Yuki Kimura described Primitive meteorites as "time capsules of primordial materials" that formed at the beginning of the Earth's solar system.

To better understand the solar system's physical and chemical history, it is vital to examine different types of meteorites with varying origins.

Undoubtedly, meteoroids are available on this planet, too. The majority of them formed within the asteroid belt between planets Jupiter and Mars.

EarthSky describes the asteroid belt as a place in the solar system where tiny bodies, "mostly and some metallic" ones, circle the sun.

Moreover, a study of models from these meteorites could reveal about the early solar systems. Nevertheless, it becomes a struggle to restructure occurrences farther out in the solar system, well beyond the asteroid belt.

An Innovative Approach

For this particular research, Electron Holography Details the Tagish Lake Parent Body and Implies Early Planetary Dynamics of the Solar System, published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters; study authors examined the particles' remnant magnetization in the Tagish Lake meteorite.

Using a newly developed approach using numerical simulation, the research team showed that the Tagish Lake meteorite's parent body was formed in the Kuiper Belt. Then, it moved to the asteroid belt's orbit as an outcome of Jupiter's formation.

Further analysis showed that the magnetite's formation occurs following heating of the parent body to approximately 250 degrees Celsius by radiogenic heating. Such an energetic impact is believed to have taken place during the transit of the body from the Kuiper belt to the Asteroid belt.

In a similar report, Phys.org said Kimura explained; their results help them conclude the solar system bodies' early dynamics that took place several million years from the solar system's formation and suggest a highly effective form of external bodies of the solar system, including Jupiter.

Scientists are currently planning to apply this innovative approach to more samples from an asteroid identified as Ryugu.

The professor also said they examined the samples that "Hayabusa 2" brought back from the Ryugu asteroid. He elaborated that their nanometer-scale paleomagnetic approach will reveal a detailed history of the early solar system on Earth.

Related information about the formation of the early Solar System is shown on Insane Curiosity's YouTube video below:

RELATED ARTICLE: NASA's Dawn Captures Unseen Image of Dwarf Planet Ceres in Asteroid Belt

Check out more news and information on the Origins of the Solar System in Science Times.