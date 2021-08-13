Close

Summer days have many people dreaming of having fun under the Sun. However, the bright, sunny days can also cause heat-related illnesses that are detrimental to health.

Emergency physician Dr. Thomas Waters said that heat stroke and heat exhaustion are both very serious heat-related illnesses, and it is important to recognize the differences in their symptoms, as per Cleveland Clinic.

Heat-Related Illnesses

Heat-related illnesses attack people during warm and sunny days and could vary depending on the symptoms. According to the article published in Cleveland Clinic, the types of heat-related illnesses include heat rash or also known as prickly heat, heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke, or sometimes called sunstroke.

Heat exhaustion is a more dangerous condition than heat rash or heat cramps, and it develops when the body is unable to cool down via sweating. If left untreated, it could lead to heat stroke, the most severe of all heat-related illnesses. The body temperature goes up to dangerous levels that could lead to death.

To address them properly, people should first distinguish heat stroke from heat exhaustion. In that way, proper care will be given as it will be addressed accordingly.

Heat Stroke Vs. Heat Exhaustion

Symptoms of heat stroke and heat exhaustion can be very serious. The first indication that a person is developing a heat-related illness could be muscle cramping. However, the two could have unique symptoms from one another. Here are the signs and symptoms to look out for in heat exhaustion and heat stroke according to WebMD:

Heat Exhaustion Symptoms

Heat exhaustion symptoms could include fatigue, nausea, headache, excessive thirst, aching muscles, and muscle cramps. The person suffering from heat exhaustion may also feel weak all over their body, confused, and anxious.

Moreover, people could also experience excessive sweating accompanied by cold, clammy, or prickly skin. They may also feel dizzy, faint, and become agitated. Heat exhaustion requires immediate attention to prevent it from cascading into heat stroke.

Heat Stroke Warning Signs

Increased body temperature of up to 103 degrees Fahrenheit or higher, nausea and vomiting, headache, dizziness or vertigo, and tiredness are all possible signs of heat stroke. The person may also experience hot flushes, dry skin, rapid heart rate, profound sweating, shortness of breath, blood in urine or stool, and decreased frequency in urination.

More so, the person may suffer from confusion, delirium, or loss of consciousness and could experience convulsions. Symptoms of heat stroke could happen unexpectedly born out of heat exhaustion. Immediate medical care is recommended as any delay could be fatal.

How To Treat Heat-Related Illnesses

According to Healthline, if anyone experiences the above-mentioned symptoms and warning signs of any heat-related illness, it would be best to find a cooler place as soon as possible. For instance, those people outside could look for a shady area, while for those indoors, they could remove their clothing or turn on their air conditioning.

Moreover, stopping any strenuous activities will help as well as lying down. The body needs to regulate its temperature to avoid any heat-related illnesses. Drinking water or sports drink also help rehydrate the body.

Because heat stroke is a medical emergency, the best thing to do is call the local emergency hotline right away. The doctor may place them in a bath of cold iced water to lower their temperature quickly, mist their skin, or wrap them in special cooling blankets.



