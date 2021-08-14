Close

As the world tries to fight the COVID-19 pandemic through vaccines, there are still some who are skeptical about their efficacy and safety. For instance, an anti-vaxxer nurse in Germany allegedly injected 8,600 people with fake jabs, using saline solution instead of COVID-19 vaccines.

According to Daily Mail, the Red Cross anti-vaxxer nurse may have given thousands of patients in northern Germany the saline solution in the early Spring. Police investigation revealed that the unnamed suspect has aired skeptical views about vaccines on social media.

Authorities are urging thousands of those who received their first jab at a vaccination center in Friesland to get another shot of the COVID-19 vaccine because they could be one of those who received the fake COVID-19 jabs.

Anti-Vaxxer Nurse Refuses To Cooperate With Police

Gizmodo reported that the anti-vaxxer nurse posted anti-vaccine conspiracies on social media during the time she worked for Red Cross in March and April this year. Some reports said that the nurse refuses to cooperate with the police, making it harder for them to determine the impact of her alleged deception.

The unnamed anti-vaxxer nurse admitted to only six cases of tampering with the vaccines. However, authorities believe that there are more than what she initially admitted.

They found four of her WhatsApp chats from April 21, right after the alleged deception, making authorities suspect her more. However, it is not yet clear whether they have arrested or charged the anti-vaxxer nurse with any crime.

Saline Solution Side Effects

Health officials are urging thousands who got vaccinated at the Roffhausen Vaccination Center to get vaccinated again after the issue of the anti-vaxxer nurse came out. They pointed out that saline solution, which is just a mix of sodium chloride (salt) and water, is not harmful when injected into humans in small doses.

According to an article in Vital Force, saline solution is specially formulated to match the electrolytes present in the blood plasma. That means it would cause less osmotic effect on the blood compared to using intravenous fluids or water. The sodium and chloride ions in the solution act as electrolytes, which are essential for many bodily functions.

Saline solution is also used in various procedures, like hemodialysis. Currently, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved various primary indications for using normal saline water. These include mild sodium depletion in the blood, treatment of metabolic alkalosis in case of blood loss, and extracellular fluid replacement when a patient suffers from dehydration, sepsis hypovolemia, and hemorrhage.

According to RxList, a normal saline dose is determined by the patient's age, weight, and health status, as well as their test findings. It should only be used as prescribed, especially on pregnant women.

Possible effects of normal saline could include fever, injection site swelling, redness, or infection. However, when a patient experiences serious side effects, such as a fast heartbeat, fever, rash, joint pain, and shortness of breath after receiving the normal saline, it is advisable to contact the doctor immediately.



