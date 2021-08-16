Close

Come August 20, planet Jupiter is positioning opposite the sun. Meaning, the planet will be positioned directly in front of the sun with the Earth in the middle.

A Technology Times report said, this then makes the planet visible when the sun goes down and vanishes and when it rises again.

According to Weather Square meteorologist Raymond Klaassen, Jupiter is rising in the southeast around 10 p.m. It will also be initially low on the horizon.

This report also indicated that by 1:45 a.m., Jupiter will reach its highest point at 24 degrees on top of the horizon. Then, southwards, by 5:30 a.m., the planet will disappear again underneath the horizon to the southwest.

Larger and Brighter Jupiter

Another must-look-forward-to in the August 20 sky event is that Jupiter will also be seen relatively close to Earth, making it appear bigger and brighter in the sky. Such an occurrence will make Jupiter stand out even more.

A similar DoDoFinance report said the distance between this planet and Jupiter is roughly 598.4 million kilometers at the time of the planet's opposition to Earth.

Commenting on the occurrence, Klaassen explained, just to be clear, it's not like, people are going to see the planet's features with the naked eye when the sky event takes place. The planet, he continued, will look like a bright star there.

The meteorologist also said, using binoculars, preferably on a tripod, one can observe Jupiter as a disk and will perhaps, see some moons of the said giant planet, as well.

With an astronomer or a reliable telescope more details turn visible, for instance, the bands surrounding the planet, not to mention the red spot that's making the planet quite popular.

Perfect Times Watch the Brighter the Larger and Brighter Jupiter

Since this giant planet, the Sun, and Earth are positioned on the same line, Jupiter will turn visible upon sunset. Then, in turn, therefore, be seen almost the entire night.

Essentially, the planet will rise in the east following sunset. Then, it sets in the west with the sunrise. Therefore, the latter-mentioned and Jupiter, as the World Today News describes, "exchange a penny." A handy cue might be that the planet disappears in the United States and emerges in Thailand.

Furthermore, the only thing that can get in the way of the giant planet is clouds. In the most extensive weather forecast in Belgium, enthusiasts will read when there are clear spells and they get to enjoy such a beautiful spectacle.

Planet Jupiter

Essentially, Jupiter will be clearly visible not just during the exact time of the opposition, but several weeks, and even months both before and after the occurrence.

For example, later tonight, one already has a good chance of witnessing the opposition. In the days and even weeks, before August 20, it is ideal to get out of bed slightly earlier and remain awake for a little while, in the period following that.

Jupiter, as described on the NASA site, is the largest planet in the solar system. It is considered a gas giant without a solid surface.

The planet's center part is rocky. More so, the giant planet is famous for its red spot and is a huge storm that has been active for hundreds of years.

