Fluo Labs Inc., a premarket clinical-stage medical device developer, announces its partnership with a leading global life sciences company, boosting the startups toward its goal of improving the quality of life for allergy sufferers worldwide.

The medical technology company, established in 2020, is working to finalize a breakthrough medical device that aims to dramatically improve how people handle their Allergic Rhinitis, a condition commonly referred to as seasonal allergies or hay fever.

A Drug-Free Allergy Medication With Support From a Global Leader

"Tackling the growing allergy problem is hard. There has been little innovation in the space in the last 20 years," says Fluo Labs CEO Lawrence Johnson. "We are excited to be pioneering a new category in nasal allergy care that will allow millions to get relief from their allergy symptoms without having to use medication."

Johnson added that the upcoming medication will be particularly helpful for people who cannnot take conventional allergy medications because of existing medical conditions or other contraindications.

With the new partnership, the Fluo Labs leadership believes that their plans will be accelerated, bringing their innovative solution to the rapidly growing industry for respiratory care.

Fluo Labs' response to allergic rhinitis is a technology based on photobiomodulation, a process of eliciting a specific response from cells through light exposure. The American Society for Laser Medicine & Surgery (ASLMS) describes it as a form of light therapy usually using non-ionizing light sources. This technology is harnessed by Fluo Labs to reduce inflammation in the nasal cavity and help reduce the release of histamines, which makes it a non-drug-based form of antihistamine.

The company already has successful proof-of-concept studies and is now undertaking the next step of its clinical and technical evaluation with a view to obtaining a De Novo grant from the Food and Drug Administration as well as a CE Certification.

Similarly, a 2020 study in the Medicine (Baltimore) journal has assessed the effectiveness and safety of a light therapy process in addressing allergic rhinitis, further lending credence to the solution Fluo Labs is actively pursuing.

Fluo Labs is now coming close to a breakthrough, thanks to its team of experts in various fields such as light therapeutics, nasal steroids, and antihistamines. Its upcoming allergy care solution is the result of years of cutting-edge researches and relentless development in preclinical and clinical development, rewarded with two official patents and three more on the way.

About Fluo Labs

Fluo Labs, Inc. describes itself as a "premarket clinical-stage medical device company on a mission to improve the quality of life for millions of people who suffer from seasonal allergies." The company was founded by a team of passionate innovators with decades of industry experience in the development of state-of-the-art, light-based medical devices, backed by extensive experience in pharmaceuticals and biotechnology industries that cover virology, drug therapies, and light therapies.

Its technologies have already captured the attention of investors and communities alike, causing them to win the Gear Diary's Best of CES 2021 Award, Techlicious' Top Picks of CES 2021 Award, as well as P&G Ventures 2021 CES Innovation Challenge finalist.

