Researchers recently presented a new technique using mice as their model that will help detect and eventually prevent a forthcoming stroke or heart attack.

According to a Futurity report, this is an initial step towards the advancement of technology developed for use in humans.

Developed is a new imaging technique that uses sound, light, and nanoparticles to detect plaques that lead to strokes and heart attacks.

If heart attacks resounded a warning signal, patients would have a better chance to prevent or avoid them. That's the notion behind this new imaging technique.

3D Images

According to associate professor Bryan Smith from Michigan State University's College of Engineering, with this development, they shine the light into an artery where they have delivered specific types of particles that can absorb that light.

He added, as a product of that particular energy's release, "they can shout back literally at us in ways" that 3D images can be created and used.

To be clear, the sound signal is not audible to the ears of humans, although it is easily captured by a transducer of an ultrasound.

Such an approach can now be used to image atherosclerotic plaques directly. "Atherosclerotic plaques" is a term used for fatty clumps that build up in arteries that can cause heart attacks and strokes.

'Macrophages' and 'Monocytes

Smith, the director of the Translational NanoImmunoEngineering Lab located at the Institute for Quantitative Health Science and Engineering said, the power of their new technique "is in its selectivity."

He added that there are definitely other ways to image plaques, although what sets this strategy apart is cellular.

Meaning, the researchers are specifically looking at the cells identified as macrophages and monocytes that are most accountable for making a plaque susceptible in the first place.

Even though it is difficult to prove if a specific plaque is responsible for a heart attack or stroke in a patient, the dominant idea is that vulnerable plaques, as explained in Advanced Functional Materials, are the most hazardous, explained Smith.

According to a similar MSU Today report, he elaborated, that these are inflammatory plaques that can fall out and therefore block blood vessels. Furthermore, vulnerable plaques also have lots of immune cells, including many macrophages and monocytes.

Nanoparticles Developed

In their study, Macroscopic weavable fibers of carbon nanotubes with giant thermoelectric power factor, published in Nature Communications, the study investigators have developed nanoparticles, small tubes of carbon atoms, that seek these cells out specifically and naturally.

In injecting particles into the mouse models, the study authors dent the tubes looking for particular cells congregating in plaques.

Then, they can eventually shine laser light into the arteries. If there is the presence of plaque, such particles will absorb the light and produce sound waves. The researchers then used this acoustic signal to detect and visualize that plaque.

Smith explained that if one looks at a normal blood vessel against another with a plaque, there are many more monocytes and macrophages in the one that has the plaque.

He added and their method is really looking at the macrophages and monocytes. Virtually no other type of cell is taking up the nanoparticles.

