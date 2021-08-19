Long-Term Consequences of Traumatic Brain Injury

Close

Some very serious injuries can happen as a result of a car accident. You can suffer from paralysis, fractured bones, and even traumatic brain injury. Obviously, an injury to the brain can have a devastating effect. You may not be able to continue to work and you may not be able to live independently after sustaining such an injury.

What is TBI?

A traumatic brain injury affects the functionality of the brain. It can cause disability and it can even cause death. It occurs when a person gets a blow to the head or when there is a penetrating injury such as a gunshot.

Causes of TBI

Self-inflicted gunshot wounds are the most common cause of TBI-related deaths. Slip and fall accidents account for about half of the cases of TBI seen in emergency rooms. Car accidents often result in this form of trauma.

There are a few different long-term effects of TBI.

Coma

A person can go into a coma for a long time when they have suffered from a blow to the head. A coma is essentially an extreme state of unconsciousness; a person cannot wake up, yet they are not brain dead.

People in a coma cannot respond to neurological stimuli, and they will not have reflex responses. A person may not immediately go into a coma; it may happen gradually. Although most comas only last from several days to a month, they can last years.

Brain Death

This occurs when there is no major activity in the brain. Unfortunately, there is no cure for brain death, and anyone who suffers from it will not be able to breathe without the assistance of a device.

Recurring Seizures

This is also referred to as post-traumatic epilepsy; it is not uncommon for a traumatic brain injury to result in seizures. These attacks might occur right after the accident, but they can go on for years afterward.

Hydrocephalus

Fluid on the brain can build up in cerebral ventricles. This can cause swelling in the brain, and it may cause the head itself to swell. A soft spot may even develop on the top of the head. Hydrocephalus is a chronic condition. Although it can be controlled, it can never really be cured.

Vertigo

When a person has TBI, they may experience chronic dizziness. It may seem as though the room is spinning around when you have vertigo. In some severe cases, you may not be able to walk across the room or stand up during an episode of this debilitation condition.

Age Might Influence the Effects

People with mild TBI may be able to recover at home after they have an accident. However, if a person has severe TBI, they are likely to need ongoing care.

If a person gets a traumatic brain injury during their childhood, it may affect the development of their brain and their ability to learn. It may have an impact on their hand-to-eye coordination, and it can also affect their ability to play sports.

When a senior citizen is afflicted with a TBI, it is not always immediately apparent. There are some cases in which TBI may be misdiagnosed as dementia. (Click URL for more information.)

Insurance companies are notoriously tight-fisted when it comes to dolling out settlement money for long-term conditions. Therefore, it is important to have the assistance of a professional personal injury attorney in dealing with an insurance company. TBI can be devastating, but the proper compensation can make everything easier.