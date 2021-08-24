Close

Mississippi state health officials said that they have been receiving increased poison control calls of people taking ivermectin. It is an animal drug intended to use against parasites in cows and horses that are unsuitable for human use.

According to ABC News, Mississippi Health Department posted a health warning in their Facebook account regarding the increased incidents of people taking ivermectin, warning the public that deworming versions of the drug are only intended for livestock and not for treating or preventing COVID-19.

The health department said in their post that at least 70% of recent poison control calls they received were related to ingestion of livestock or animal formulations of ivermectin that were bought in livestock supply centers. The state currently has the highest COVID-19 rates in the country based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

Ivermectin Not Approved by the FDA to Treat COVID-19

Since the pandemic started, health officials and other health practitioners have been looking for COVID-19 treatment or a drug to prevent the infection. One of the drugs commonly mentioned throughout the pandemic is ivermectin.

USA Today reported that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the use of ivermectin as an antiparasitic drug to treat neglected tropical diseases. Although there are listed studies suggesting that ivermectin could help treat COVID-19, the FDA said that it is not suitable for humans who weigh a fraction of cows and horses.

Infectious disease specialist Dr. Denise McCulloch said that the interest in ivermectin stems from the lab studies showing it can block viruses from multiplying in laboratory settings, which makes people hope that it could also help treat them COVID-19 in humans too. However, these studies have not demonstrated a beneficial effect of ivermectin when used in COVID-19 patients.

The FDA's Twitter post reminded people that they are neither cows nor horses to use ivermectin drugs formulated for these large animals. More so, they included a link to information about the approved uses of ivermectin and reasons for why it should not be taken for COVID-19 prevention or as a treatment for the viral disease.

They also warned about the differences in the formulation of ivermectin for animals and humans, emphasizing that there are inactive ingredients in the ivermectin for animals that could cause problems when ingested by humans.

ALSO READ: Anti-Parasitic Drug found to Kill COVID-19 in the Lab within 48 Hours





Vaccines Are Proven Prevention Against COVID-19

Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock said in a news release that people can be confident that Pfizer's mRNA COVID-19 vaccine meets the high standards for effectiveness, safety, and manufacturing that they set after being declared as the first COVID-19 vaccine to receive full approval from FDA.

According to NPR, Johnson & Johnson, and Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine remains under emergency use authorization while the FDA reviews the latter's request for full approval. Public health officials believe that the full approval from FDA will boost confidence among those people hesitant to get the vaccine.

Meanwhile, health officials in Mississippi urge the public to work with doctors and other health practitioners to get vaccinated and get facts about using ivermectin. They reminded people that it is critical to get their medical needs from a physician or healthcare provider instead of using an animal's medication.

RELATED ARTICLE: COVID-19 Drug: What's Keeping Ivermectin Popular Amidst Warning Against Inefficiency?



Check out more news and information on COVID-19 in Science Times.