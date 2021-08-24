Close

The Tyrannosaurus rex, a fearsome dinosaur with huge, powerful jaws and sharp teeth, may have distinguished between the foods it ate.



The findings came from a recent study that shows T-Rex jaws possessed sensitive nerve endings that might have allowed these prehistoric creatures to pick and choose which bits of prey to eat.

According to the study, the T. rex possessed a "complex neurovascular system" incorporating its teeth, making the tip of their jaw a sensitive touch sensor. This sophisticated trait may have given the T. rex a one-of-a-kind capacity to distinguish various components from its food among its peers.

Researchers published their study titled "Complex Neurovascular System in the Dentary of Tyrannosaurus," in Historical Biology journal.

T. rex Have Sensitive Jaw Nerves

T. rex was an even more ferocious predator than previously imagined, according to lead scientist Dr. Soichiro Kawabe of Japan's Institute of Dinosaur Research at Fukui Prefectural University, as reported by BBC's Science Focus.

Still, the researchers' findings reveal that the nerves in the Tyrannosaurus rex's jaw exhibited a sophisticated network of nerves comparable to those of tactile foraging birds and modern crocodiles. According to the study, the data speak of a higher level of sophistication than that of other dinosaurs studied.

This suggests that the T. rex was sensitive to little changes in substance and movement, implying that it could recognize various portions of its prey and consume them differently depending on the scenario.

T. rex Can Distinguish Bone, Meat

The study focused on the T. rex's lower jaw. The researchers added that the upper jaw likely had a comparable degree of intricacy. Daily Mail, citing the researchers, said that the neurovascular canals of the T. rex had intricate branching, notably near the front of the mouth.

According to the results, these dinosaurs may have utilized their jaws and snouts for various purposes, including determining which sections of their prey were more nutritious when eating.

Phys.org said that the tip of the T. rex jaw may have been sensitive enough to detect the difference between bones and meat when eating. Despite possessing powerful teeth capable of breaking bones, the previous study has revealed that these dinosaurs were discriminating enough to gently chew the flesh off of bones without destroying them.

T. rex's Jaw Also Helped Them Conquer Parenting, Child Care

In addition, Seattle Times said that the tip of the Tyrannosaurus rex's sensitive jaw may have been utilized for communication, child care, and nest construction.

Crocodiles have sensitive snouts that not only help them locate food in the water but also give them such a finely honed sensory perception that they can keep their offspring in their mouths without hurting them. Kawabe said that the Tyrannosaurus rex could have done something similar.

The recent findings, according to Kawabe, radically alters the perceptions of the T. rex as a dinosaur that placed anything and everything in its mouth, biting everything, including bones.

