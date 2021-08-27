Multi-State Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Deli Meats, CDC Continues to Investigate

Close

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced on Wednesday, August 25, that two strains of Salmonella sickened 24 people and hospitalized 13 more as of August 24.

Victims of the outbreak are reported to have eaten Italian deli meats, particularly salami, prosciutto, and other deli meats. The CDC said that the U.S. Department of Agriculture is investigating Salmonella typhimurium and Salmonella infantis that may have caused the multi-state outbreak.

According to Yahoo! News, investigations are now underway to identify the specific contaminated products and to determine if the two strains were both related to one food source. Until then, the CDC reminds the public to heat all Italian-style meats to a temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit or until they are steaming hot to avoid Salmonella infection.

Salmonella infection poses a greater risk to people 65 years old and above, those with immune-compromising conditions, and children under five years old.

Two Salmonella Strains Causing Multi-State Outbreak

As the CDC investigates the cause of the outbreak, they also said that the case counts of the infections from both outbreaks are much larger. In total, 36 people have been infected. They expect more cases but suspect that many have mild illnesses that went unreported.

CNN reported that the strain Salmonella typhimurium infected 23 people from 14 states from mid-May to July 27. Laboratory test results reveal that 20 of these cases were resistant to common antibiotics, specifically chloramphenicol, streptomycin, sulfamethoxazole, and tetracycline.

Nine people have been hospitalized due to this salmonella strain, and fortunately no one was reported dead. The states with Typhimurium outbreaks are Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Utah, Virginia, Washington, Nevada, and Wisconsin.

Meanwhile, another strain known as Salmonella infantis infected 13 people and hospitalized three more between early May and the end of June. CNN reported that this strain typically infects children under two years.

Like the Typhimurium outbreak, this second strain also did not cause death. Laboratory tests found that no one has antibiotic resistance. The states infected with this second strain include Arizona, California, Texas, Minnesota, New York, Oregon, and Washington.

ALSO READ: Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Songbirds Sickened 19 People in Eight States

Symptoms of Salmonella

According to the CDC, most people infected by Salmonella experience diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps.

These symptoms typically start six hours or six days from ingesting contaminated food. Symptoms may last for four to seven days, although some may develop symptoms several weeks after the infection and suffer from it for several weeks.

Sometimes, the infection could also affect the blood, bones, joints, urine, and the central nervous system, leading to more serious conditions.

Moreover, Market Watch reported that patients may also get fever higher than 102 degrees Fahrenheit, bloody stool, and prolonged vomiting that may cause dehydration.

It is important to keep hydrated despite the vomiting and diarrhea, so experts suggest drinking extra fluids for as long as the symptoms persist.

Anyone who suffers from Salmonella infection should consult their doctor to receive prescribed antibiotics that treat severe forms of the infection, especially when the immune system weakens.



RELATED ARTICLE: Salmonella Outbreaks in 43 States Linked to Backyard Chickens, CDC Warns



Check out more news and information on Salmonella in Science Times.