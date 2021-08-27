Close

The first instance of a kid dying with COVID-19 has been reported in Houston. The boy had no underlying health problems. The kid had not been immunized and died in late July.

NBC station KPRC-TV said the Houston Health Department said it's still unclear if the child, between the ages of 10 and 19, got the Delta version of the new coronavirus. But it was a confirmed COVID-19 case. Due to privacy rules, the health authorities did not give any further information about the boy's history.

NEW: We confirmed Houston's first COVID-19 pediatric death without underlying health conditions.



“This tragedy is a reminder that children, even without underlying health conditions, can get seriously ill and die from COVID-19," said Dr. Persse.https://t.co/I5Voi3RYP2 #hounews pic.twitter.com/4Ihpo4sF7V — Houston Health Dept (@HoustonHealth) August 26, 2021

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner sent his sympathies to the boy's family. He asked all citizens who are eligible to be vaccinated to do so. In a statement, he urged people to wear a face mask in huge groups or situations where they cannot socially separate themselves.

Since the epidemic began, Houston has seen six more pediatric fatalities. The previous examples, on the other hand, all had underlying health issues. Houston's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. David Persse, told CBS station KHOU the prior fatalities had been in and out of medical checks "for much of their lives."

The latest pediatric fatality in Houston, according to Persse, demonstrates that there is no guarantee that healthy children will not become infected with COVID-19. This is a situation that shows, as he said citing experts, that nothing is certain.

So far, no COVID-19 vaccination for children under the age of 12 has been approved. Kids aged 12 and above can now have Pfizer's vaccine. Teenagers aged 18 and above are eligible to get the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccinations.

The new fatality is one of 13 COVID-related deaths notified to the Department of Public Health on Thursday. The majority of those who died were between the ages of 40 and 79.

The Houston Health Department offers free immunizations at permanent locations as well as pop-up facilities across the city. To discover a nearby free vaccination location, people should go to HoustonEmergency.org or contact 832-393-4220.

Pediatric COVID-19 Cases Continue to Surge

Children are being hospitalized in increasing numbers in the United States. Experts warn that the situation might worsen when schools reopen. The fast-moving coronavirus delta variant causes the increase in the number of cases.

CNBC, citing Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said the pediatric COVID-19 hospital admissions are surging. The trend started when the United States began tracking pediatric cases about a year ago. The cases topped at an average of 303 new entries per day over the week ended Aug. 22.

Because most students aren't grown enough to get the vaccines, experts are worried that the increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations may worsen until more children are immunized, and if school districts require masks and other safety procedures in the classroom.

Doctors point out that children still make up a modest percentage of hospitalizations, accounting for only 1.8 percent of all COVID-19 hospitalizations in the United States. The virus does not affect kids as severely as it affects adults. They are less prone to become infected with COVID-19 than other age groups, and their symptoms are typically milder. Fewer than 500 children under 18 were among the more than 520,000 Covid fatalities for whom the CDC has demographic data.

Even yet, certain children with COVID-19 may require hospitalization. According to the CDC, 4,404 children have had MIS-C, an uncommon but dangerous inflammatory condition induced by Covid, of which 37 have died.

Vaccinations, experts say, are still the greatest way to protect children and the community since they are so successful at reducing severe disease, hospitalizations, and deaths.

The COVID-19 vaccine, developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, has been licensed by the FDA for emergency use in children aged 12 to 15. Scientists gather further data on that age group; it has been approved for 16 and up. Moderna's vaccine is now only approved for adults, but it is expected for 12- to 17-year-olds soon.

