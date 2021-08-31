Close

Researchers in Brazil discovered that a chemical present in the venom of a particular snake species reduced coronavirus replication in monkey cells. The recent claim could potentially pave the way for a cure to battle the virus that causes COVID-19.

Eduardo Maffud, professor at the Unesp Institute of Chemistry and coordinator of the study, said per DW that the State University of Sao Paulo (UNESP) researchers had previously discovered compounds in yararacus venom that have antibacterial characteristics. Hence, they chose to test some of these peptides to determine if they affected SARS-CoV-2.

Snake Viper Venom Could Replicate Cells By 75 Percent

Researchers told Reuters that the chemical generated by the jararacussu pit viper reduced the virus's capacity to replicate in monkey cells by 75 percent.

According to Channel News Asia, University of Sao Paulo professor and study author Rafael Guido said they could prove that a component of snake venom may block a viral protein.

The molecule is a peptide, or chain of amino acids, that may attach to a coronavirus enzyme called PLPro, an essential for virus multiplication without harming other cells.

Guido said the peptide, which is already recognized for its antibacterial properties, can be synthesized in the lab, eliminating the need to capture or raise the snakes.

UNESP, which was also engaged in the research, said per Straits Times that researchers would next examine the efficacy of different dosages of the molecule and prevent the virus from entering cells in the first place. They intend to test the chemical in human cells, but no time frame was given.

Researchers published the study titled "Non-Toxic Dimeric Peptides Derived from the Bothropstoxin-I Are Potent SARS-CoV-2 and Papain-like Protease Inhibitors" in the digital edition of the international scientific journal Molecules.

Giuseppe Puorto, a herpetologist at the Butantan Institute's biological collection in Sao Paulo, expressed his worry per Reuters that people are hunting jararacussu all across Brazil, believing that these species will rescue the planet. He stressed that the coronavirus would not be cured by the venom alone.

About Bothrops jararacussu Snakes

The jararacussu is one of Brazil's biggest snakes, ranging up to 2 meters in length. It may be found in the coastal Atlantic Forest of Argentina, Bolivia, and Paraguay.

Market Research Telecast said this kind of snake is regarded as one of South America's most venomous snakes.

It is exclusively found in Argentina's Misiones province's jungles and is considered an endangered species. They may grow to be two meters long and have the ability to inject enormous quantities of venom in a single bite.

The poisoning of people induced by this snake's bite is the most prevalent among the various snakes in Brazil.

Researchers are currently working to establish the best possible amount of the chemical for developing a coronavirus-fighting drug, which will be tested in the lab and on animals to determine its efficacy.

