Circadian Rhythm Might Be Worsening Your Asthma At Night, Research Suggests

Close

Nighttime asthma attacks are common, but the reasons why symptoms are worse at that particular time of day remain unclear. IFL Science reported that the new research suggests it might be due to a person's circadian rhythm rather than the behavioral and environmental factors.

In the study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), researchers try to distinguish the possible causes why asthma symptoms worsen at night and found that a person is more likely to experience an increase in asthma symptoms when they are asleep -- the time they have a stronger circadian rhythm.

Circadian Rhythm Affects Asthma Symptoms at Night

The team had people who were taking steroid medication change their biological clocks, wherein one group shifted to a 28-hour wake/sleep cycle while the other group stayed awake for 38 hours under dim light while eating every two hours. They also have a control group that has a 24-hour cycle.

The first group suffered the most severe asthma symptoms at 4:00 AM after 20 to 22 hours of being awake. Conditions of the second group were also not good for the participants, and the team noted that some suffered more than others. Meanwhile, those with normal circadian rhythm suffered asthma attacks before sleeping and after waking.

Professor Frank Scheer of Bringham and Women's Hospital, one of the study's authors, said that people with asthma generally have the worst symptoms when they suffer from the greatest circadian-induced drops in pulmonary function at night.

Professor Steven Shea of the Oregon Institute of Occupational Health Sciences, co-lead of the study, said that these findings have immediate implications for treatment. "When studied in the laboratory, symptom-driven bronchodilator inhaler use was as much as four times more often during the circadian night than during the day," Shea said in the news release cited by EurekAlert!

The authors noted that other factors could affect symptoms of nighttime asthma attacks. However, as a natural contribution of the body, the circadian rhythm plays a significant role in these cases.

ALSO READ: Early Exposure to Pets Reduces Risk of Developing Asthma

How To Prevent Nighttime Asthma Attacks

Some of the key factors that cause nighttime asthma attacks are dust mites, gravity, and circadian rhythm. If a person with severe asthma symptoms has a hard time sleeping, they should consult their doctor.

In order to prevent asthma attacks at night, asthma medications must be taken. Moreover, Everyday Health enumerated the following tips to prevent severe symptoms at night:

Regularly clean the bedroom by using a vacuum clear with a HEPA filter.

Wash the beddings with hot water every week to kill dust mites.

Use dust-proof mattress and pillow protectors.

Avoid sleeping with pets. Close the door to prevent them from entering your room and keep their dander out.

Keep head slightly elevated when sleeping instead of lying flat.

Get tested for sleep apnea because asthmatic people are usually at risk of developing the sleep disorder that worsens the symptoms.



RELATED ARTICLE: Children Who Eat Lots of Fish Cut Risk of Developing Asthma in Half



Check out more news and information on Asthma in Science Times.