Smart homes have been around for a long time, but the latest advancements are making them more popular than ever. There are many benefits to living in a smart home that goes beyond the basic convenience of having your phone control everything in your house.

Guest author Michael Vestersen (learn more about him here) shares with us 9 amazing features of saving and efficiency of each smart home.

If you're still not sold on how convenient smart homes make your life, check out our list of nine most compelling features.

Save Money on Utilities

One of the most obvious benefits of living in a smart home is saving money on utilities. Utility bills might seem small at first but can amount to a significant chunk of change over a year. For example, let's say you spend $100 a month on utilities, that's already $1,200 a year.

With the convenience of smart home efficiency features, such as smart lighting controls, you could save up to 30% on your energy bills by letting them adjust to what's happening in the house or trigger lights out automatically when no one is around to use them.

Players in Denmark are no longer very keen to go out and play at land-based casinos. They prefer an online casinoer like Dansk casino online as it saves them the time and money of dressing up and going out to a land-based casino.

When you visit a land-based casino you also end up spending money on food, drinks, and gas. Most likely you will not pass by sports betting. In the same way, when you invest in a smart home you end up saving money on a number of items. Sports lovers, for example, can choose a sport team online slot and save money.

Improved Appliance Efficiency

Many household appliances like refrigerators and ovens can now be controlled by a smart home system. For example, you can turn the oven on from your phone and set it to preheat at a certain time for when you get home. Or have the refrigerator alert you if the door is left open too long.

Because all your appliances operate at full power only when you need them, you will be able to get the most out of them while saving up on energy costs.

Perfect Temperature

You can set your preferred temperature for a room and it will adjust itself automatically based on your needs.

Because smart homes can continually monitor and adjust the temperatures in your house, you can be sure that it's always at an ideal level without ever having to worry about manually adjusting it.

Convenience

Smart homes make life easier by allowing you to complete tasks with just a few taps on your phone.

If you like to watch TV in bed but don't want to turn off the lights, simply command your voice-activated assistant in the living room to turn off the lights and TV without having to get up.

Easy Entry

Misplacing your keys is never fun and can sometimes be very inconvenient. With a keyless Wi-Fi deadbolt lock installed on your front door, you'll never have to worry about that again.

At the push of a button, you can lock and unlock the door from anywhere you are using your voice-activated assistant.

Monitor Your Perimeter

Smart home security systems alert you when something happens in your home and connect with your voice-activated assistant to tell you who is there. That means no more going back and forth between the window and front door to see if that person knocking is a friend or potential burglar.

You can easily connect dozens of security devices such as cameras and motion sensors to your smart home. This way you will always know what's happening in the home and can take appropriate action if anything seems out of place.

Control from Anywhere

Homeowners who have installed smart home technology in their house can complete tasks like locking or unlocking the front door, turning lights on and off, and adjusting the thermostat from anywhere they are, freeing you up to do more useful things with your time.

Easier to Manage Your Home

Smart homes allow you to monitor your habits and how they impact the costs of running your house. This way you'll be able to adjust them and make small changes that can add up to big savings. With all the information at your fingertips, making adjustments is easier than ever before.

Ability to Integrate with New Devices

If you're looking for more of a full home security system, smart homes allow you to integrate new technology into your house with little effort. These systems are designed to work together and can easily add on new devices as they become available.

Conclusion:

Investing and converting your home into a fully smart home can be expensive but in the long term it will end up saving you lots of cash!