(Photo : Photo by Mikael Blomkvist from Pexels)

Is Artificial Intelligence the future of CRM?

Artificial intelligence is quickly becoming a hot topic, but what does it have to do with CRM? The answer may surprise you. AI is the future of customer service and will change how we interact with customers in the next few years. It's no longer an option for businesses that want to stay competitive. Companies are investing heavily in AI because they see that it has potential for increased productivity, better quality work, and reduced costs.

The Benefits of Combining Artificial Intelligence with CRM



Increased productivity

AI allows employees to spend more time focusing on value-added activities while customer relationship management system chatbots handle repetitive tasks like answering FAQs and helping customers with problems that are easy to solve (for example, "I forgot my password").

Better quality work

Replacing human interactions with artificial intelligence can improve the overall experience for businesses and their clients because it removes any frustration or confusion caused by miscommunications between employees and customers. For example, suppose a live agent is dealing with multiple chats at once. In that case, they may not be able to answer questions as thoroughly as an automated bot would be able to simply by virtue of having more time to devote to each inquiry.

Reduced costs

Implementing AI into customer service is a lot cheaper than hiring new employees or outsourcing agents, saving businesses money in the long run.

Accurate Client Insights Through Artificial Intelligence

Artificial intelligence is also useful for giving businesses actionable insights about their customers. AI can gather data and analyze it to give companies a better idea of what works, what doesn't work, and how they should progress in the future, all while doing it faster than humans could ever hope to accomplish on their own.

Ai Within Marketing

Artificial intelligence isn't just useful for customer service; it can also be used to help marketing teams gather insights and make better decisions. For example, AI could monitor a company's social media presence and determine which posts are the most impactful so that marketers know what content is worth producing more of in the future.

AI will bring about drastic changes within the next few years as companies begin adopting this new technology into their existing strategies. The time to start thinking about how you're going to implement artificial intelligence into your own business practices is now; otherwise, you'll fall behind when all of your competitors have already achieved greater success than they were able to before due to increased productivity, improved quality work, and reduced costs thanks in part to AI integration.

How To Integrate Artificial Intelligence Into CRM?

There are several options when deciding whether or not your business wants to implement artificial intelligence into its customer service operations:

Build your own chatbot from scratch using third-party tools like Chatfuel.

Use prebuilt chatbots like ManyChat.

Use a CRM platform that comes with built-in AI features such as Salesforce.

While the first two options are good for businesses on a budget, using an entire system designed to help you work smarter is likely your best bet.

Conclusion

It's clear that artificial intelligence will play an increasingly important role for companies of all sizes in the coming years, especially when it comes to customer service and CRM systems. Although chatbots can't replace live agents entirely yet (at least not without sacrificing some benefits), they are becoming extremely sophisticated every day, so we expect this trend to continue growing at breakneck speed over the next few decades.