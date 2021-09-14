Close

Images of the giant star AG Carinae have recently been captured by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope. Specifically, they revealed the giant star's dual nature.

A Sci-News report said, found within Carina's Constellation in the southern sky, this gigantic star lies roughly 20,000 light-years away.

Also called HD 94910, the star is aged a few million years old. It is also expected to have a lifetime between five and six million years.

The AG Carinae

According to a similar True Median report, this giant star is carrying on a tug-of-war between gravity and radiation to evade self-destruction. The AG Carinae is surrounded by a spectacular nebula formed by an object ejected by the star during some of its previous outbursts.

Roughly five light-years wide, the nebula is equivalent to the distance from here to the Earth's nearest star known as the Alpha Centauri, and is roughly 10,000 years old.

While the appearance of the nebula is similar to a ring, it is actually a hollow shell that's rich in dust and gas, the center of which has been cleared by the dominant stellar traveling through at approximately 200 kilometers per second.

HD 94910 was the target of the 31st-anniversary image of Hubble in April this year. The new perspective was devised through the observations of the star of Hubble in 2021 and 2014, along with others captured in the early 1990s.

The first captured image shows the details of ionized hydrogen and ionized nitrogen emissions from the nebula. Then, in the second, the image demonstrates the contrasting appearance of the distribution of the dust the shines of reflected astronomical light.

The 'Celebrity Star'

To celebrate the 31st anniversary of Hubble's launch, astronomers aimed at the prominent observatory at a bright "celebrity star," one of the brightest stars seen in the galaxy, surrounded by a shining halo of dust and gas.

The price for this giant star's opulence, according to a NASA report, is "living on the edge." The space agency's website described the gigantic construction created from one or more huge eruptions approximately 10,000 years ago.

The outer layers of this star were blown into space, similar to a boiling teapot popping of the lid. The ejected material amounted to approximately 10 times the mass of the Sun.

Such outbursts are the usual life of an infrequent breed of star, as earlier mentioned, known as a luminous blue variable.

Dual Trait

The luminous blue variables showcase a dual trait. First, they appear to spend years in dormant or inactive bliss, and second, they erupt in peevish outbursts.

Such behemoths are described as "stars in the extreme," quite different from the usual stars like the Earth's Sun. In fact, AG Carinae is approximated to be up to 70 times more gigantic than the Sun. It also shines with the blinding brightness of one million suns.

According to luminous blue variable expert Kerstin Weis at Ruhr University in Bochum, Germany, she likes studying "these kinds of stars" since she is captivated by their instability. She also described these stars as "doing something weird."

Information about AG Carinae is shown on Hubble Space Telescope's YouTube video below:

