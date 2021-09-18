Close

Tomorrow will mark the sixth month of the Volcanic Eruption that's presently fascinating spectators close to Reykjavik in Iceland, making it the longest this country has experienced and witnessed in over five decades.

As specified in a Phys.org report, the first lava started spewing out of a fissure near Mount Fagradalsfjall on March 19 on "Reykjanes peninsula to the southwest Reykjavic."

And the succeeding spectacle that ranges from only a slow drip of lava at times to more dramatic spurts akin to the geyser of rocks and stones at others has turned out to be a major tourist attraction that draws thousands of visitors thus far, the Iceland Tourist Board said.

The sixth volcanic eruption in Iceland in 20 years is already longer than the previous Holuhraun eruption, as reported in NASA's Earth Observatory site, in the island's center-east, which lasted from the latter part of August in 2014 through February 2015.

READ ALSO: Drones Save Lives By Diving Into Volcanoes - For Science

6-Month Eruption

According to Thorvaldur Thordarson, half a year "is a reasonably long eruption." The lava field that has shaped this time has been named Fagradalshraun, which means "beautiful valley of lava," and its name is derived from a nearby Mount Fagradalsfjall.

Nearly 143 million cubic meters of lava have been emitted out thus far. However, that is, in fact, relatively small, representing just below a tenth of the Holuhraun eruption's volume, which emitted the biggest basalt lava low in more than 200 years in Iceland.

According to geophysicist Halldor Geirsson, the latest eruption from the Institute of Earth Science is special in the sense that it has kept a comparatively steady outflow; therefore, it has been turning quite strong.

He added that the usual behavior known from volcanoes in Iceland is that they began really "active and pour out lava," The outflow decreases over time until it stops.

Essentially, the longest-ever eruption occurred over 50 years back, on Surtsey island just off the southern coast, and lasted almost four years, from November 1963 until the middle of 1967.

Subsided but Recurred

After it subsided for nine days, Samachar Central reported, the lava recurred at Fagradalshraun early this month, occasionally erupting red-hot from the cater and accompanied by a dominant plume of smoke.

It accumulated in fiery tunnels underneath the solidified surface, developing pockets that ultimately gave way and spread out similar to a wave onto the shore.

The actual number of visitors hiking to the rough hills to observe the spectacle is perhaps, even higher than the approximated 300,000, as the initial counter installed on the paths leading to the area was only set up five days following the eruption.

During the first month, ten fissures opened up, creating seven smaller craters, of which just a pair of them remaining visible.

Far from End

Just one crater remains active, reported AFP via the MSN News, measuring 1,100 feet, the Institute of Earth Science said, only a few dozen meters short of the highest peak in the surrounding site.

Nonetheless, the volcano is not exhibiting any sign of vanishing anytime soon. Geirsson explained, there appears to be still adequate magma from whatever reservoir the eruption taps. Therefore, he added, it could continue for a long time.

The onset of the volcanic eruption in Iceland is shown on Traveller in the Whole World's YouTube video below:

RELATED ARTICLE: Researchers Create a New Technique in Reconstructing Past Volcanic Activities

Check out more news and information on Volcanoes in Science Times.