Close

Experts recently detected electronic and optical interlayer resonances through conducting experiments on an atom-thin material. This material is also called the graphene sheet, which has been a topic for numerous studies that require dimensional or surface-based analysis. The utilized graphene in this research is configured to have a bilayer, two-dimensional structure.

Space Between Bilayer Graphene

The resonant states included the observation of electron activities as they bounced back and forth between the atomic planes that have been set up in the 2D interface. Through this approach, the resonance was identified to have decreased significantly low energy once one of the graphene layers were twisted at a 30-degree angle instead of the stationary sheet. The approach was found as a better method compared to stacking the two layers on each other.

The experiment's findings lead the experts to conclude that the space between the sheets is an effective factor in manipulating the resonance available once one of the two graphene layers is twisted. In addition, the measured length between the two distinct layers will dictate how much of the electrons will be displaced throughout the bilayer graphenes. The information gathered on how the electrons move on the atomic sheets could solve future quantum studies, including computing and communication.

US Department of Energy's Brookhaven National Laboratory and Interface Science and Catalysis Group at the Center for Functional Nanomaterials expert Zhongwei Dai said in a SciTechDaily report that the computers in our current era are known to have the capacity to move electrons across supporting semiconductors such as silicons. However, this method is now peaking at its best, and the physical structures of the materials used to form a traditional supercomputer are at their limit. Dai said that if we get ahold of the knowledge regarding nanoscale electron manipulation in a 2D material, electrons could be utilized to unlock more possibilities in quantum information science.

ALSO READ: Atom Bonding, Nature Measured Using Ultrasound in Nanometer Showing That Sound Speed Is Dependence on Structure





Quantum Confinement

A system that could be reduced in nanometers or smaller scales can be utilized with almost the same wavelength of electrons required on a normal-scaled material system. The material's properties, such as electronic and optical compositions, could change whenever the wavelengths are confined into dimensions comparable to the wavelengths. This confinement approach on a quantum level can impact electrons to move and scatter on a space of the material and affect the quantum mechanical system to possess a wave-like motion instead of a traditional mechanical motion.

Graphene was selected as the material for the study as it is the most effective and applicable object to research nanoscale properties today. In the study, the quantum confinement analysis was made possible with the help of electrons and ag light particles called photons.

To apply both electronic and optical properties to graphene, the experts utilized previously developed instruments called the Quantum Materials Synthesis or QPress and a conductive layer. The conductor used for the examination is a titanium oxide measuring about 3 nanometers in width gathered from a silicon dioxide substrate. The study was published in the journal Physical Review Letters, titled "Quantum-Well Bound States in Graphene Heterostructure Interfaces."

RELATED ARTICLE: Switching From Fossil Fuels To Clean Energy by Using Previously Inefficient Catalysts May Help Achieve Better Hydrogen Production

Check out more news and information on Nanotechnology in Science Times.