Since we had knowledge of the solar system's formation, models provided by illustrations and some studies show the planets aligned in one plane. The group of planetary bodies is also on the same plane as the sun. But this frequently overlooked detail in the solar system's models may have some explanation on astronomy and astrophysics. According to Space, the answer to the alignment will be found at the early age of the system sometime in 4.5 billion years ago.

Planetary Orbit in the Solar System

The solar system is theorized to have a structural formation made of spinning clouds back on its first few phases. University of Hawaii astronomy expert Nader Haghighipour said that these clouds are composed of cosmic collections including dust particles and gasses, which are the common foundations of building planets and stars.

These clouds are intense and massive in size, scaling up to 12,000 astronomical units in space. A single astronomical unit is measured as the distance between our planet and the sun, which is roughly 150 million kilometers by Earth's standards. This cloud accumulated a more massive size over time. With that said, the tiny objects inside the spinning clouds collided with each other which made them shrink under their own mass.

The dust and gas materials in the spinning cloud eventually collapsed, but as it processed the phase, the bodies flattened. The concept is comparable to how pizza's dough slab was tossed spinning in the air. As it was thrown several times, the dough changes its physical structure mid-air. The process makes the material more expanded and flattened over time. This is the basic principle and the most potential hypothesis why the planets and the sun are aligned to each other in the same plane.

Flattening of Dust and Gasses Made Orbits in a Single Plane

As the flattening of the materials proceeded, the dust and gasses in the center of the plane-like surface had their molecules squeezed and compiled on each other. This compression led the materials to exhibit extremely high temperatures. The heat that manifested due to the pressure caused the present hydrogen and helium atoms to fuse, triggering an ignition of massive nuclear reactions that will process for the next billions of years. Throughout the fusion of the specified cosmic compounds, a young star materialized, which is the sun we are able to observe at the center of the system.

Fifty million years after it was formed, the sun did not stop developing its structure. The process allowed the star to harness every available gas and dust residue all around its perimeter as it emitted waves of radiation and heat. As years passed by, the sun's collection eventually emptied the space surrounding itself and continued to flatten the remaining clouds in the space. The flat clouds became more flatter compared to millions of years before and became thinner to the points of intensive expansion across space, leaving the sun in the center.

The billion-year process produced a flat formation around the sun called the protoplanetary disk, which revolved around the young star. It initially stretched for hundreds of AU, and after combining all of the dust and gasses, formed cosmic objects including planets and moons in the same plane and increased their distance away from the sun and from each other.

