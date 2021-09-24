Close

(Photo : Easy Ways Method Transfer Your Content From Live Link To SharePoint )

Every firm relies on enterprise content management (ECM) tools. That said, Documentum, OpenText eDocs, and LiveLink are just a few of OpenText's ECM solutions. SharePoint has shown to be a solid alternative for collaborative working, enterprise content management, and document management. All thanks goes to Microsoft's support.

As a result, we're seeing an increasing number of users migrate their data from OpenText LiveLink to SharePoint. If you're contemplating a LiveLink Migration from OpenText Content Server to SharePoint, though, you'll want to do it right. Here is a brief on how you can Transfer Your Content From Live Link To SharePoint with few easy steps. Let's get started!

Migrating between two distinct content management systems which are not identical, arranged in a different structure with different configurations, can be a complicated task.

Before transferring data to SharePoint, there are a few things you need accomplish first:

1. Analyze: SharePoint has a lot of limitations and restrictions, therefore a pre-migration study is necessary to anticipate problems. Before exporting, Tzunami Exporter, for example, gives a rapid analysis option to determine the size and count of contents within a specified folder.

2. Identify the right migration solution: An ideal OpenText to SharePoint migration tool should be adaptable, highly scalable, built expressly to meet all SharePoint migration needs. Furthermore, it should be straightforward enough for business and technical teams to collaborate efficiently.

3. Export data in tiny chunks: When extracting data from your OpenText web server, do it in small chunks of roughly 40K-50K files apiece. Bear in mind that each should have a common corporate logic or any other logic.

4. Ensure consistency: Make sure that the content of the various exports does not overlap and that no slight changes to the source data are made throughout the export process.

5. Plan your migration: When you've completed preparing for your relocation, plan it for the time frame that works best for you.

6. Examine reports: After you've extracted the data, look over the export report. Of course, after you've completed your migration, double-check that all data has been copied in the new SharePoint. It must be a pure replicate in the new SharePoint environment before destroying any of the legacy data.

BEST PRACTICE for migrating from OpenText Content Server to SharePoint

Owing to the technological variations between OpenText Content Server and SharePoint, you might face some troubles. So, here is a guide to help you. Check the following best practises.

Using the items in the folders as a guide, migrate folders to their appropriate list types:

Target Structure Guidelines: Content Server Item Type > Relevant SharePoint Types

Wiki Page Library > Site

Personal Space > My Site Collection

Pages >Wiki Page Library

Blogs/News > Blog Posts

Blog Comments > Blog Comments

Bookmarks > Link Lists

Comments > Discussion List

Attachments > Document Library

The User ACLs are stored in the Content Server Spaces. Its security is passed down to all child folders and contents. If the content of OpenText Content Server is not extracted as a root folder, the User ACL is stored in the Content Server child folders, and child items inherit security.

To export security, you must own an OpenText Content Server Administrator Permissions.

Migrate folders to their relative list types, based on the items in those folders.

As part of the deployment, attributes (derived from Categories or Additional Node Attributes) can be added to the items. Note that each item in LiveLink can have many categories assigned to it, however each item in Office 356 or SPS2013/SPF2013 or SPS2010/SPF2010 or MOSS/WSS3.0 can only have one Content Type. Some Guides has more information on adding attributes.

To better organise content in a SharePoint-oriented structure, top-level folders should be deployed as Sites and Subsites.

The agony of handling a complex data conversion will be reduced if you follow these OpenText to SharePoint best practises. Hence, following these OpenText to SharePoint practices will help you reduce the headache of handling complex data migration.

The procedure must not be a headache, hence by using the appropriate tool for OpenText to SharePoint will definitely be the key for your success.