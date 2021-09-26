Close

A group of paleontologists recently announced the discovery of the oldest-known ankylosaur, a dinosaur species that's popular for its clubbed tail and armor plating.

However, according to a Gizmodo report, besides the dinosaur's superlative age of more than 160 million years old, the ankylosaur had an unusual morphology, as well, as spikes that protrude from the back of the animal were attached to its ribs.

As specified in this report, ankylosaurs were made for defense. The thick skulls and body armor suggested that the animals may have searched into the ground to shield themselves.

Nonetheless, the newly identified species called Spicomellus Afer stands out among these robust creatures as the study described in their new research published in Nature Ecology & Evolution.

Ankylosaurs

According to paleontologist Susannah Maidment, from the Natural History Museum in London, "all ankylosaurs had spikes on their backs," although in the discovered specimens, they are attached to the ribs.

The study, co-authored by the Morocco-based University of Fez and the Switzerland-based University of Zürich, specified that this is a morphology not seen in another ankylosaur, and certainly, in any other vertebrate, extinct or living.

The ankylosaurs' armor was most likely a defensive mechanism, , explained Maidment, the recent paper's lead author.

It would have definitely been distasteful for predators to bite down "on an animal covered in sharp spines" similar to these finds, added the lead author.

Spike-Consisting Fossil

The whole fossil comprises a series of spikes that the National History Museum acquired in 2018 from a fossil dealer.

The tiniest spike is slightly more than two inches and the tallest is almost four inches in height, although it is lacking its tip. For meat-eating theropods, this possibly wouldn't be the first option for a meal.

The team was not certain initially, what dinosaur type the fossil fragments came from. More so, the fossil came out of Morocco's Middle Mountain range, where stegosauruses roamed before, and thus, it was a possibility.

It was not until the researchers examined the bone under a Microsoft and found the distinctive structure of the osteoderms, an armor that looks like a plate that shielded the animals, that they found they were looking at an ankylosaur, the first ever to be discovered in Africa. That gives the species its label, "Spicomellus" meaning collar of spikes and "afer" referring to Africa.

Spicomellus Afer from the Jurassic Period

According to paleontologist Victoria Arbour, at the Royal British Columbia Museum in Canada, who's specializing in ankylosaurs, this is certainly a "weird-looking" specimen although ankylosaur osteoderms are coming in some pretty shocking sizes and shapes.

She added that numerous species from Europe such as Hungarosaurus for one, have cone-shaped spikes similar to this one.

Arbour, who's not part of this recent research explained, he paleontologist also said that it is indeed great to have another potential Middle Jurassic ankylosaur, since the ankylosaurs' fossil record from this period is very limited. She thinks this contributes some interesting new evidence opposing the notion that stegosaurs were outcompeted by ankylosaurs at the Jurassic period's end.

There's plenty of evidence of ankylosaurs in the Cretaceous period, although S. Afer dating from the Jurassic provides an enticing glimpse into more ancient roots of the animals.

Maidment explained that the team is hoping to return the same that this particular fossil came from to find out if more ankylosaurs from the period can be discovered.

If so, it would help paleontologists further understand if the construction of the S. Afer, as described in a similar NewsDesk report, was the rule or the exception, whether it was a prototype for more ancient ankylosaurs or an unusual member of the family tree of the armor-plated dinosaur.

