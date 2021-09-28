Close

Samsung, Inc. recently said with Harvard researchers' help; it thinks it can have the brain reverse engineered. Many things have been made of brain-computer interface, as well as the singularity, claiming that the human mind could be connected to cyberspace reaches in nearly religious commitment at times.

According to an Interesting Engineering report, Samsun has ignited that fire by announcing an approach to copy and paste the neural connection map of the brain onto a computer chip.

In a press release the company issued, it said that they believe they could develop a memory chip that estimates the distinctive computing features of the brain.

Such features include low power, adaption to the environment, facile learning, and even cognition and autonomy that have been outside the reach of the present technology.

The 'Copy and Paste' Method

Such a method, detailed in a study published in the Nature journal, utilizes a nanoelectrode array that efficiently enters a huge number of neurons and records their electrical indications.

Such recordings are then utilized to collect the neuronal wiring map by detailing the strengths of the different neural connections.

This brain's neural connections' "copy" can then substantially be "pasted" into a memory chip like an SSD or solid-state drive into RRAM or resistive random access memories.

Each memory, as the tech firm indicated specified in the released statement, would be programmable so that its conductance represents each neural connection's strength in the copied map.

Reverse Engineering the Brain

Samsung said, this method would be a return to attempts of reverse-engineering the brain, which began with the entry of neuromorphic engineering in the 1980s.

Certainly, the complexity of the human brain is tremendously difficult to emulate. While the company's team has laid down the foundations for their fair strategy, they said they remain quite far from seeing a neuromorphic chip that would require the approximately 100 trillion memory units to provide a "like-for-like" representation of all of the neurons, as well as the synaptic links of the brain.

This new research could ultimately result in more human-like artificial intelligence or AI and could have applications as well, for the associated of brain-computer interfaces or BCIs that enable users to regulate computers using their mind.

100 Billion Neurons

This paper has taken a step further, suggesting a strategy to quickly paste the neuronal wiring map onto a memory network.

Essentially, a linkage of specially-engineered, non-volatile memories can both learn and express the neural connection map when driven directly by the intracellularly recorded indications.

This is a tactic that's directly downloading the neural connection map of the brain onto the memory chip. Furthermore, since the human brain is approximated 100 billion or so neurons and at least a thousand times more synaptic links, the eventual neuromorphic chip will necessitate 100 trillion or so memories.

Incorporating such a huge number of memories on just one chip would make 3D incorporation of memories possible, this Samsung-led technology opened up a new generation for the memory industry.

In 2019l, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk presented for his Neuralink firm. He discussed its BCI technology that could someday help treat brain diseases that could alleviate the existential danger of AI.

Related information about this new Samsung tech project is shown on the firm's YouTube video below:

