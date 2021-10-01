Close

Subscribers of social media sites have recently claimed that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued information that teens who were given COVID-19 vaccinations have 7.5 times more deaths, 15 times more disabilities, and more than 40 times more hospital admissions compared to those who were given to all Food and Drug Administration-approved vaccines this year.

A Reuters report specified that the open portal that collects vaccine response, nonetheless, can be submitted to any person and is not verified by the CDC to be causal.

The text posted in the post, which originally came out on Health Impact News, states that the CDC did one more data dump into their VAERS or Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System database.

As the latter part of August 2021, there have been nearly 14,000 deaths, over 2.9 injury symptoms, over 18,000 permanent disabilities, over 76,000 hospital admissions, and more than 14,300 life-threatening occurrences recorded following experimental vaccinations COVID-19.

Reports to VAERS

These numbers cite reports entered into the VAERS reporting system, not adverse events and deaths confirmed or validated by the CDC.

As shown in the database, VAERS welcomes healthcare providers, vaccine makers, and the public to send reports to the system.

Nevertheless, it has been cautioned that the website's data may have been incomplete, not precise, coincidental, or not validated.

As the CDC stated here, reports to VAERS of adverse occurrences after vaccination, including deaths, do not mean vaccines resulted in health issues.

Towards the end of the webpage, it stated that a review of the present clinical information, which includes an autopsy, medical records, and death certificates, has not established an underlying association to COVID-19 vaccines. It also mentioned a possible connection between the COVID-19 vaccine by Johnson & Johnson and blood clots.

Reports of Adverse Events From COVID-19 Vaccines

Based on the CDC guidance listed on its site reporting adverse occurrences from COVID-19 vaccines here, there have been more than 8,000 reports of death recorded from December last year, until September this year, among those injected with the vaccine.

It is essential to note that the FDA necessitates healthcare providers to report any death following COVID-19 vaccination to VAERS, even if it is not clear if the vaccine was the reason.

Moreover, Health Impact News has come out with articles that have been discredited by fact-checkers previously and described as a "Quackery-level pseudoscience website" by Media Bias/Fact Check for the promotion of anti-vaccination publicity, as well as geoengineering, chemtrails, and false information on.

As indicated in this report, the posts are citing figures from the United States VAERS reporting system, and such reports have not proven any causality.

The 'Report'

To date, as the Health Impact News specified, there have been more than double as many mortalities recorded after COVID-19 vaccination during the last nine months since COVID-19 vaccines were provided emergency use authorization, compared to deaths recorded after all vaccines for the last three decades.

From early 1991 until late 2020, the last month before COVID-19 shots were provided with EUA, there were only 6,068 deaths in all, recorded, most infants, after all, vaccines. Despite this, the CDC has continued pushing all people to get themselves vaccinated.

