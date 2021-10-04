Close

Scientists have just determined that one of two metallic asteroids orbiting Earth might contain valuable metals worth $11.65 trillion. The pricey nugget might contain more iron, nickel, and cobalt than all of the world's metal reserves combined.

These uncommon, heavy material deposits, known as metal-rich near-Earth asteroids, are nearly a mile across. 1986 DA for the one thought to be a metal motherlode, and 2016 ED85 for the other.

According to a recent study published in The Planetary Science Journal on Friday, the pair "could be potential targets for asteroid mining in the future." The study title is "Physical Characterization of Metal-Rich Near-Earth Asteroids 6178 (1986 Da) And 2016 Ed85."

Experts, per HowStuffWorks, think that space mining may offer cost-effective metals for a lunar or Mars-based colony, thus expanding humanity's reach in space exploration. Building materials wouldn't have to endure the costly shuttle ride from Earth to space with a cosmic mine.

Furthermore, the math team believes these unusual floating orbs may offer insight into the validity of another metallic treasure NASA will visit in 2022: the mystery gleaming space globe known as 16 Psyche.

16 Psyche Gets Space Mining Aficionados' Attention

For space mining aficionados, 16 Psyche has its allure. NASA said the strange body contains pure metal. Scientists believe it is the remnant core of a once-destroyed old rocky planet. Surprisingly, Earth's hidden core appears to be quite similar.

The precious more minor asteroids identified in the current study, nicknamed "mini Psyches," are probably chunks that have broken off from a similar bare center. However, the research team does not believe these fragments are offshoots of 16 Psyche in particular.

Despite this, 16 Psyche has been a significant issue of debate among scientists (per EarthSky) and the general public (per Forbes). Science Times reported that this asteroid contains minerals worth $10,000 quadrillion.

Scientists can't be sure what 16 Psyche is composed of until a spaceship inspects it. CNet said the extravagant price had sparked skepticism. It's too far away for exact spectrum analysis, a scientific approach for determining the composition of things using electromagnetic emission and absorption signals.

Until such investigation scientists can carry out - which NASA's mission plans to do - scholars must contemplate the possibility that it is just debris.

That is why data from the "mini Psyches" is so important. They may provide a first peek into their namesake's characteristics. The rocks' spectral information is considerably simpler to acquire from Earth due to their proximity to our planet.

What Makes Mini Psyches Special

Vishnu Reddy, an associate professor at the University of Arizona's Lunar and Planetary Laboratory and the study's main author, said in a statement it's exciting to find these 'mini Psyches' so close to Earth.

After sifting through the collected data, researchers discovered that the orbiting chunks have 85 percent metal, such as iron and nickel, and just 15% silicate, which is simply ordinary rock.

As a result, some ambiguity regarding 16 Psyche, like whether it'll join the crew of treasure troves for future space miners, may soon be resolved due to its baby versions.

Regardless, while the trio of metallic hunks appears to be hinting at our sci-fi fancies of space mining becoming a reality, one thing is certain: they're a fairly hard-core crew.

