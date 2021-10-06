Close

Lung cancer has long been known as a chronic condition occurring mostly in smoking people. However, the condition is reportedly rampant in non-smokers as well.

A report from The Clare People specified that with that in mind, different firms have been investing in developing drugs targeting individuals who have never smoked, and a new analysis done by the Washington University in St. Louis have suggested that around 78 percent to 92 percent of the said cases can be treated with precision drugs which the US Food and Drug Administration has already approved.

Scientists confirmed the non-smokers' status by investigating mutation patterns in these patients and comparing them to mutation patterns in lung cancer patients who smoked.

Commenting on their study published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, the researchers said smoking results in characteristic changes in tumor cells, thus, they can look for revealing signs of smoking or strong exposure to secondhand smoke, for instance.

Evidence of Mutations

The study authors also found that just around seven percent of these patients exhibited evidence of mutations that existing at birth that increased their cancer risk.

The study even specified these tumors' immune profiles, which could help explain the reason most of them are not effectively responding to a type of immunotherapy known as checkpoint inhibitors.

According to the senior author, Professor of Medicine Ramaswamy Govindan, MD, most genomic research of lung cancer has concentrated on patients who have a history of smoking tobacco.

'Actionable' Alteration

The professor also said, even studies examining the severe condition in patients who were never smokers have not searched for particular, actionable mutations in those tumors in an organized manner.

The researchers found that the vast majority of these patients have genetic changes that physicians can treat today, with drugs already approved for use.

In addition, the study authors said it is essential that the patient has a high-quality biopsy to ensure there is adequate material to determine key mutations. However, they elaborated, "testing the patients is critical."

There is a big chance these patients will have an actionable mutation that care providers can go after with particular therapies.

Smokers vs. Non-Smokers

Medical Xpress reported, the United States, approximately 10 percent to 15 percent of lung cancers are diagnosed in individuals who have never smoked, and that percentage can be as high as 40 percent in parts of Asia.

The study investigators examined lung tumors from 160 patients with lung adenocarcinoma, although they had no history of tobacco smoking.

They compared data, too, from these said patients to data in smokers and never-smokers from The Cancer Genome Atlas and the Clinical Proteomic Tumor Analysis Consortium, projects that the National Institutes of Health led to characterize various cancer types.

The scientists verified the status of the never smokers by examining their mutation patterns and having them compared to mutation patterns in lung cancers of patients who had smoked.

Lung Cancer in Men vs. Women

Previous work, which Govindan, together with his colleagues, led showed that lung tumors of smokers have approximately ten times the number of mutations as the never-smokers' tumors.

He explained, there seems to be something unique about lung cancer in those who were never smokers. He said they did not find a major role for inherited mutations, and they're not seeing evidence of huge numbers of mutations, which should suggest exposure to the so-called "secondhand smokers."

Roughly 60 percent of these tumors are found in female individuals and 40 percent in male individuals. In general, cancer is more common among men, although lung cancer in particular, in non-smokers, specifically in those who have never smoked, for some unexplained reasons, is more typical among women.

