Staring Too Long at a Screen Leads to Dry Eye Syndrome: Experts Discuss Causes, Symptoms, Treatment

Dry eye syndrome is an eye condition that results from not getting enough tears to lubricate and nourish the eyes. This condition is widely associated when a person spends long hours in front of a screen, which seems to have worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

Consultant ophthalmic surgeon Badrul Hussain of the Moorfields Eye Hospital in London said that severe dry eye syndrome could cause blurry vision from the mucus that was not washed away by tears. He noted that using a screen alone does not cause dry eyes, but concentrating on the screen without blinking as frequently as possible does cause dry eyes.

Too Much Screentime Causes Dry Eye Syndrome

The Irish News cited a study by eyecare company Rohto, which showed that 55% of adults stare at a screen for five to seven hours a day, and about 36% spend about eight to 12 hours looking at a screen. However, only 7% said that they took the recommended amount of screen breaks.

Optometrist Francesca Marchetti recommended people who work on screens follow the 20-20-20 rule. That means taking a break every 20 minutes and looking at a distant object for 20 seconds, and then blinking for another 20 seconds. She noted that only a small number of people do this, so it is no wonder that four out of 10 people in Britain feel that their eyes feel worse during the lockdown.

Marchetti warns that dry eye syndrome could lead to severe dry eye disease, affecting people's night vision, reading, and driving. Tackling early on dry eye syndrome will treat discomfort and prevent long-term damage caused by dry eyes.

Causes and Risk Factors of

The American Optometric Association (AOA) explained on their website that people with dry eyes do not produce enough quality tears. Inadequate amount of tears may be caused by advanced age, certain medical conditions, side effects of a medicine, wind and dry climate, and increased tear evaporation.

Moreover, the quality of tears is also important because it nourishes the eye's front surface to prevent increased tear evaporation. Also, if tears do not spread evenly on the cornea, dry eye symptoms may develop.

Symptoms and Diagnosis

According to AOA, someone who suffers from dry eyes may experience irritated, gritted, scratchy, or burning sensations and feel that something might be in their eyes. They will also experience excessive watering and blurred vision. Other symptoms may also include redness, stinging, light sensitivity, and stringy mucus near the eye.

For diagnosis, patients would undergo a comprehensive eye examination emphasizing the quantity and quality of tears produced. To do this, doctors take note of the patient's history, such as general health problems, medications, and other environmental factors. They might also undergo external examination and eyelid and cornea evaluation.

After careful evaluation and data gathering from testing, a doctor of optometry could determine whether a person may or may not have dry eye syndrome and be advised for treatment if they have the condition.

How to Treat Dry Eyes

According to Healthline, a typical treatment procedure for dry eyes involves eye drops to increase the eyes' moisture. Artificial tears could work on some people.

But there are also other types of treatment, such as lacrimal plugs to block the drainage holes, medication, and surgery. Meanwhile, using a humidifier to increase moisture in the room and avoid dry climates may be recommended for home care.



