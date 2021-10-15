Close

A Kansas fisherman caught for the first time a known "living fossil" called alligator gar that can be traced back nearly 100 million years ago. According to Daily Mail, the alligator gar fishermen caught weighs about 39.5lbs and is about 4.5 feet in length.

These prehistoric fish has been spotted before in Ohio, Missouri, Illinois, and the Gulf of Mexico. No one knows how they got in Neosho River in Kansas, but are now considering different options to figure it out.

Living Fossil Alligator Gar Caught in Kansas

Fisherman Danny Lee Smith told the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) in a statement that he caught the living fossil alligator gar on September 20 during a fishing trip.

😳 What's this “living fossil” doing in Kansas?



First-ever Alligator Gar Caught in Kansas https://t.co/GqEmE5mDso #kdwpt pic.twitter.com/MvOA7pHy9Y — Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks (@TheKDWP) October 12, 2021

Jeff Koch, KDWP assistant director of Fisheries research, said that most populations of alligator gar can be distinguished by getting a sample of their fins. But another option that they are also considering is through genetic identification to tell which existing population did the alligator gar that Smith caught came from.

Smith told CNN in an interview that he was shocked and stunned when it came out of the water when it jumped. "This is a once-in-a-lifetime deal, I'm sure," Smith said.

Koch said that they are hoping that genetic identification could help them identify the alligator gar. But if not, then experts could use microchemistry that involves measuring the element proportion of a bone on the fish and compare it to the elements found in the surrounding water.

KDWP Fisheries Division director Doug Nygren said that it is not likely that the alligator gar is someone's pet that got lost or was released into the wild. But the abovementioned techniques could help experts determine which mode of introduction happened. KDWP noted that bringing non-native species into the area is illegal because it could risk spreading diseases.

Living Fossil Alligator Gar

According to National Geographic, the alligator gar bears no relation to alligators despite its wide, crocodilian head and razor-sharp teeth. It is known as the largest gar species having a torpedo-shaped body in olive green and scales as hard as armor.

An alligator gar can grow up to 10 feet long and historical accounts revealed that it can weigh up to 350lbs, making them the largest species in North America that live on freshwater.

Prehistoric records also showed that the relatives of alligator gar first appeared around 157 million years ago and lived in many parts of the world. But today, they can only be found in North and Central America.

This mega fish can live on brackish and saltwater but spends almost all of its time on sluggish pools and backwaters of large rivers, swamps, and lakes. Despite their ferocious appearance, alligator gars are no threat to humans. However, their eggs are poisonous to humans when ingested.

They have few natural predators but their numbers have significantly plummeted throughout the 20th century because they are culled due to the false belief that they damage nets and devoured game fish. But in recent years, their reputation has improved and their population has undergone rehabilitation by implementing laws in parts where they are commonly found.



