Close

WHAT:

Livestream Event - A Conversation About Tics & Tourette's

Tic disorders are common, affecting about 15 percent of the overall population. Tourette's Disorder, a subtype of tic disorder, is estimated to affect 1 out of every 162 children (0.6%). The nervous system disorder involves repetitive movements or unwanted sounds, such as repeatedly blinking one's eyes or unintentionally uttering words that might be inappropriate. The first symptoms usually occur between the ages of 5 and 10 years, generally in the head and neck area and may progress to include muscles of the trunk, arms and legs. Motor tics generally occur before the development of vocal tics and simple tics often precede complex tics.

READ ALSO: SeaWorld Researchers Change the Conversation-Saving Stranded Sea Lion Pups

​​The Stony Brook Center for Tics and Tourette's Disorder provides a comprehensive evaluation to devise a developmentally appropriate treatment plan to address tics. Treatment varies from person to person but may include:

Oral Medication

Botulinum toxin injections

CBIT (Comprehensive Behavioral Intervention for Tics) - a structured therapy specific for tics

DBS (Deep Brain Stimulation) - a surgical option for severe cases that don't respond to other treatments

Experts from Stony Brook Medicine's Center for Tics and Tourette's Disorder will discuss treatments, diagnosis, support and more during a livestream event on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 2pm EST. Viewers can submit questions via the comment section and have them answered by the experts.

To learn more about the Stony Brook Center for Tics and Tourette's Disorder, visit:

https://neuro.stonybrookmedicine.edu/centers/movement/tics_tourette_center

WHEN:

Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 2PM EST

The livestream event can be seen on:

Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/stonybrookmedicine/posts/4361066807282521 Or Youtube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hsCjIRPv8g0

MODERATOR:

Wilfred Farquharson, IV, PhD, Licensed Psychologist, Director of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Outpatient Services, Stony Brook Medicine

PANELISTS:

Carine Maurer, MD, PhD, Movement Disorders Neurologist, Director of Stony Brook Tics and Tourette's Disorder Center

Jenna Palladino, PsyD, Comprehensive Behavioral Intervention for Tics (CBIT)-certified, Clinical Psychologist, Co-Director of Stony Brook Tics and Tourette's Disorder Center

RELATED ARTICLE: WHO Endorses Protocol for Testing Herbal Medicines as COVID-19 Treatment