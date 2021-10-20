Close

An offal explosion has recently been reported, and various online news sites said it took place on the California coast close to Tomales Bay.

As specified in IFL Science, the scenario is that an unidentified object was seen floating on a breezy day in California. Upon closer look and inspection, it was described as an "enormous bloated whale carcass."

In the said report, Rachel Funnell wrote, what was discovered "could explode at any moment," and before the whale proceeded to abandonment, its body's entire content went in a big, bloody explosion.

Exactly what whale species was seen bobbing on the surface remained unclear, and it was just a short clip from the footage before the animal's identity clouded in a flowing slew of blood and organs, although the most common cetaceans to the area are said to be blue whales, gray whales, and humpback whales.

All Organs Coming Out from the Dead Whale

One YouTube user commented, it is not quite nice to see an explosion in animals, although, at the same time, it is quite interesting, biologically.

When you say "biologically interesting," it means it's certainly a way to put it, as video rapidly transforms into a "game of Guess the Internal Organ."

After an initial bloody explosion, all organs from the intestines to lungs and what appears like a spleen are coming flooding out of the mouth of the dead whale.

If any zoologist there with keen eyes has time to explain which organ exploded, he'd say any listener has to have a strong stomach.

'Gassy' Explosions

Animal experts said gassy explosions like this recent occurrence are a natural part of the decomposition of these kinds of animals, and the exploding whales' tales, as reported in 2014 by BBC News, have rung all over the world.

Dead whales have bobbed their way to beaches with a gas-filled belly, including the Staten Island shore, a specifically unforgettable carcass because of its almost spherical appearance.

While the whales' expansive mouths and gigantic body cavities can hold in the death burp for a long time, these animals are prone to eventually giving way to drastic effects.

Earlier reports indicated that Tianan, Taiwan residents discovered the hard way 60-ton sperm whale headed to a research facility for a necropsy exploded on a busy site.

Whale Explosions

In this incident, the entrails of the whale burst forth from its stomach in a rupture that showered homes and stores there with guts and blood.

Such resulting devastation got mixed reactions, with some commenting on the foul odor while others crowded the area to witness the whale's penis size.

Certainly, any whale explosion cannot be discussed without mentioning the "1970 Great Whale Explosion of Oregon," also described in a separate IFL Science report.

After almost a 45-feet sperm whale washed up on a Florence beach, officials said they felt they had no other option but to stage an explosion to eliminate it. However, the results were described to be "unfortunate."

The 'Goldilocks Principle'

It appears that exploding a whale is associated with the Goldilocks Principle in which one has got to have the volume of explosives just appropriately.

The extremes are said to be acceptable, either just sufficient to boot out to sea, the carcass, or a whole bunch to obliterate the whale.

The resulting detonation fired out massive chunks of blubber in a blast described by spectators as tomato juice's "mighty burst."

Whale boulders journeyed a considerable distance before they crashed onto buildings, cars, and even people. Reportedly, the people decided to grasp their heritage in good humor in naming a park following a dreadful occurrence.

The said occurrence was shown on WTF! Outdoor's YouTube video below, which has reached 10 million views:

Check out more news and information on Whales in Science Times.