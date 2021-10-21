Close

Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology researchers recently published a study highlighting the importance of accurately mapping the Cerebral Blood Flow to check human brain health. Although current studies have established existing mapping systems, researchers optimized the technique using next-level monitoring of CBF in real-time.





What is Cerebral Blood Flow?

Cerebral blood flow, according to NCBI, is vital in maintaining proper brain perfusion and the necessary oxygen and energy supply to the brain. Adequate brain perfusion is key in supporting the normal cognitive functions of the brain, achieving successful aging, and navigating acute and chronic medical illnesses and conditions.

The human brain has a high energy density demand, using roughly 2% of the entire body mass while accounting for roughly 20% of the overall power consumption of normal adults. Blood perfusion is responsible for the oxygen delivered to the brain and is a vital aspect of neuronal oxidative metabolism of substrates such as glucose, ketone, and lactate.

Cerebral Blood Flow is the volume of blood that flows per unit mass per unit time in human brain tissues. Alternatively, it can also be expressed as the flow per unit volume.

ALSO READ: White Noise: Study Suggests Ambient Sounds Help Dyslexic Children with Reading Skills and Memory Recall





Novel Light Technique Accurately Measures CBF for Better Diagnosis

When it comes to medical importance, the Cerebral Blood Flow supplies oxygen and nutrients to the human brain and acts as a vital indicator of overall brain health. In other words, since the brain governs how well it will function, its health is determined by the supply of blood.

In an adult human, the standard cerebral blood flow rate ranges at roughly 750 milliliters per minute or roughly 15% of cardiac output. An imbalance may lead to brain disorders like seizures, headaches, stroke, and Alzheimer's disease. Therefore, the information provided by CBF aid medical professionals in diagnosing brain disorders.

This information is traditionally garnered via laser speckle contrast imaging, which provides 2-D perfusion maps of vast surfaces.

In a recent study published in Volume 8, Issue 8 of the journal Optica, titled "Quantitative blood flow estimation in vivo by optical speckle image velocimetry," a team of researchers led by Profesor Euiheon Chung from GIST, Korea came up with a novel solution to the traditional problem.

The researchers were able to develop a novel light imaging technique called "optical speckle image velocimetry" that creates an absolute flow map in real-time with vital information such as direction and speed and superior time resolution.

Prof Chung explains that the team intended to create a novel technique that can provide quantitative analysis on the Cerebral Blood Flow that other techniques lack while not requiring a complex mathematical model for flow measurements reports the DigitalJournal.

The team hopes that the newly developed light imaging can help clinicians diagnose healthy and diseased brains. Moreover, the technique enhances drug testing to treat Alzheimer's disease, diabetes, stroke, and other conditions involving brain function.

RELATED ARTICLE: Experts Analyzed How Nerve Cells in the Human Brain Communicate at Sites Called Synapses

Check out more news and information on Neurology in Science Times.