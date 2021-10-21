Why You Need an IoT Device Management Platform

Close

As IoT adoption increases, businesses are struggling to put the pieces of the digital ecosystem together. Given the magnitude of IoT's complexity, it's not unusual to overlook key elements of the equation. You're missing out on a major element of the puzzle if you believe that smart devices, connectivity, and cloud analytics are all you need in an IoT architecture. Network and device management are two crucial elements that might be overlooked when thinking about how to construct an IoT architecture.

Despite the fact that network and device management is a key component in IoT success, there's a simple answer to why it might be overlooked. Businesses, particularly those just getting started with IoT adoption, are frequently ignorant regarding why they require such services in the first place. We'll go through five reasons why having a network and device monitoring platform at your disposal is critical to your IoT value chain in this blog.

Kurt Peterhans from Axiros states "IoT solutions at a scale of millions of things require an automated and zero touch Device Management. Predictive analytics and proactive maintenance are key success factors. Furthermore, IoT Device Management has to automatically classify devices into states that are contextually dependent on the use case. If not, they are ineffective lame duck solutions."

Time-to-Market and Costs are Reduced

A pre-integrated network and device management platform reduces development and testing time for solution providers to get their goods to market faster. The platform, when coupled with a connection service, provides everything you need to quickly establish the network.

A future-proof architecture also allows you to rapidly expand your IoT solution and speed up future development. In addition, reducing network and device management procedures frees you to concentrate on your core competencies while still keeping costs low.

Allow Secure Device On and Off Boarding

To connect your smart device to an IoT network, you must first establish a secure connection. A smart device should not be automatically connected to your IoT network. You must take a security-conscious approach in order to set up and join only authorized devices to the network architecture, and a network management software aids you in this endeavour. You may authenticate end nodes and establish secure communications by registering and connecting them to the proper base station(s) using their network keys and identification credentials via a web interface.

After the onboarding procedure, the node is permitted to connect to the network and securely transmit data with network-level encryption. You may also offload deployed nodes from the web UI without having to go to the field if they are no longer required.

Simplify Network Monitoring and Troubleshooting

When your IoT deployment grows to hundreds or thousands of geographically scattered systems, a hands-on technique for detecting and resolving issues becomes prohibitively time consuming, costly, or simply impossible. On the other hand, by leaving end nodes unmonitored, you risk losing vital business information when it's most needed.

A network and device management platform has a top-down view of all network activity, registered nodes, and their status. It acts as a central data aggregation point for networks with multiple base stations. This is particularly advantageous in detecting and resolving unusual concerns on both the network and device levels.

You may detect and investigate root causes of bottlenecks in real time because to-the-second knowledge of incoming data, battery level, and keepalive messages from individual nodes. If a node stops sending messages on occasion but continues to function normally, it's possible that the radio traffic is too high. On the other hand, if a node completely leaves the network and stops delivering messages, there could be a hardware problem or a firmware bug. You can also use continuous battery level monitoring to optimise maintenance for several devices at once by scheduling it ahead of time.

Streamline Deployment and Management of Downstream Applications

An IoT device management platform is also a link between the edge network and users' data servers and corporate applications. A flexible solution allows for simple integration with any backend systems, whether in the cloud or on-premises, using protocols such as MQTT and API calls.

As a result, you may quickly deploy and scale IoT applications to meet evolving business needs, whether it's adding new devices to the same application or connecting to a new analytics solution. To simplify the management of your entire IoT project, you can view all existing integrations and apps from a single dashboard.

Reduce Security Risks

Given the ever-increasing sophistication of cyber-attacks, base stations and routers connected to the IoT network must always be updated with the most up-to-date security features. A hands-on approach can't keep up with the demand for continuous and immediate updates to these essential network infrastructures, especially those that are remotely deployed.

In this case, an IoT network and device management solution may provide operating system and security upgrades from a distance, allowing you to save money while ensuring that remote base stations are fully protected against attacks. In addition, round-the-clock network monitoring allows for the rapid detection of unusual patterns such as a rise in data traffic, which might suggest a breach.

IoT initiatives are expanding beyond proof-of-concept, which necessitates a practical and secure approach to manage and control their networks at scale. IoT network and device management software allows companies to handle everything centrally, and get real-time insights into all existing devices as well as integrations to help them keep up with their growth. It allows you to rapidly grow your IoT network and solutions while saving money on hardware and complexity by using a sturdy wireless technology in tandem.