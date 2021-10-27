Close

NASA is looking forward to 'maximizing the long-term efficiency and sustainability of their project called the Space Launch System (SLS), along with its participating rockets and ground-based controls, in the field of the US aerospace enterprise. The new expectations are demanded by the space agency and their principal contractor Boeing as the manufacturing and planning transition to the launch.

The development of SLS rocket had been very challenging and spanned more than a decade. It's also the most expensive way to get astronauts to the moon. After the long wait, the launch system's heavy-lift will make its first appearance in 2022 and is expected to carry the Orion space capsule as part of the Artemis I mission.

NASA Wants Private Agency To Clone SLS Rocket To Keep It Alive



NASA said in their posted request that the SLS rockets must be utilized for 30 years and over as part of the national missions. The request also states that the rockets must have a 'sustainable and affordable system for moving humans and large cargo payloads to cislunar and deep-space destinations.' Overall, NASA seems to consider itself the priority use of the launch system once it is available.

The Byte reported that they still want to launch a project that consists of experts every year throughout the next decade, and as long as necessary, despite handing off the rocket launch system to a separate agency. NASA also emphasized that the industry will market or promote the huge rocket launch system and its vehicle to prospects. These potential customers include the scientific community, as well as other federal agencies or private entities.

The Space Launch System rocket project began many years ago, and upon completion, old and non-updated systems are expected to be equipped on it. NASA attempts to convert the most inefficient and expensive rocket launch system to an affordable and sustainable sort in their recent request through a seemingly hypocritical approach. The space agency stated that it wanted the rocket production and other ground-based systems of the SLS to be acquired by a private enterprise. The bizarre deal from NASA even offers the lucky private agency a 50 percent or more discount off the baseline per flight cost upon purchase, giving the industry an irresistible trade once they started building and launching projects through the SLS.

SLS Development at 50 Percent Discount

NASA did not publicize the baseline flight cost of the SLS before. However, the space agency dropped a clue in one of their previous statements. According to an Ars Technica report, NASA said in a 2019 meeting at the White House Office of Management and Budget that the estimated cost of a single SLS launch hits over 2 billion dollars. Although there was an agreeable figure available presented straight from the federal budget, NASA does not have any reason to keep the expected costs. Nevertheless, the total cost will be cut by half once the private industry acquires the SLS and makes its first launch.

NASA's request over SLS may seem impossible, but the previous optimistic deals that the space agency offered to other private contractors had been productive for the missions and advancements. Time will tell whether the so-called efficiency and affordability of the SLS will regain its name. The request is published in SAM, titled "Exploration Production and Operations Long-Term Sustainability."

