A new ancient human species called Homo Bodoenis has been discovered recently in Africa and now, researchers are hoping this new find will bring some clarity to this period, during which the evolution of humans is poorly understood.

As specified in a Mail Online report, the skull of the newly discovered ancient human species has been discovered, and that experts believe it was a "direct ancestors of modern humans." This report also said Homeo bodoensis lived during the Middle Pleistocene, roughly 500,000 years ago.

According to Dr. Mirjana Roksandic, who led the research team from the University of Winnipeg, talking about the evolution of humans during this period of time became impossible because of the lack of proper terminology that acknowledges human geographic variation.

In this study, the authors reassessed the present fossils from Eurasia and Africa, which date back to the Middle Pleistocene period.

Traditionally Known as Homo Heidelbergensis

A similar ReadSector report said the newly-discovered fossils had been identified as either Homo rhodesiensis or Homo heidelbergensis. Nevertheless, recent DNA evidence has revealed that some fossils in Europe called H. heidelbergensis were actually almost Neanderthals.

In the meantime, African fossils from this era have previously been called both H. heidelbergensis and H. rhodesiensis, resulting in further confusion.

Now, in this new analysis, the study authors suggested that a skull discovered in Bodo D'ar, Ethiopia belongs to neither of the two formerly identified fossils but a totally new species, instead. In honor of the site in which the skull was found, the researchers have then labeled it as H. bodoensis.

H. Bodoensis

While not much is known about the newly discovered species yet, the study authors said they believe that H. bodoensis "had a short stocky body" that's adapted to conserve heat in cooler climates.

Males of the said species were likely roughly 5-feet-nine-inches tall and were weighing nearly 10 stones. Females, on the other hand, averaged five feet two inches and approximately eight stones in weight.

The species went instinct roughly 200,000 years ago, long before modern humans traveled out of Africa. Moving forwards, most humans from Africa, as well as some humans from Southern Europe from the Middle Pleistocene period, will be identified as H. bodoensis, whereas, many from the latter-mentioned continent will be re-categorized as Neanderthals.

Allowing Clear Insight of the Middle Pleistocene Era

The author of the study, Predag Radovic said, there's a need for terms to be clear in science for the facilitation of communication.

They need to be treated as absolute when they counteract the fossil record. The team is hoping the findings will contribute to the cutting of the so-called "Gordion knot" and allow clearer insight into the Middle Pleistocene era, as explained in the PNAS journal.

Referring to the new find, Dr. Roksandic said, identifying a new species is a big deal, as the International Commission on Zoological Nomenclature allows changes in names only under rules that are strictly defined.

He added that they are confident that this new discovery will remain for quite a long time. A new taxon name will only live if other researchers are going to use it.

