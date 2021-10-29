Close

Washington County Public Health said it is currently investigating six cases of Legionnaire's Disease in Beaverton that led to the hospitalization of four people there.

A KATU 2 ABC report said reports of the individuals' hospitalization came after several cases of the disease were detected, specifically in the Murrayhill area of Beaverton.

The county's health department said the cases they're investigating at present were all reported within the past week among those living within two miles of "Murray Boulevard and Scholls Ferry Road.

The public health officials also said people who have been infected range from the late 40s to early 80s. More detailed information about the people who were admitted to the hospital was not readily available.

Health Officials Caution About Legionnaire's Disease Symptoms

The Washington County Public Health said the source of the outbreak had not been identified yet. However, it cautioned the public to be aware of symptoms to identify cases faster, and those who turn ill can be given appropriate treatment.

Essentially, Legionnaire's disease is a type of lung infection resulting from the Legionella bacteria, as explained in Legionella.org, which is found naturally in freshwater, although they can get into the plumbing system and become a major reason for people to fall sick.

Growing most efficiently in warm water, health officials said common sources of the disease might include hot water tanks, hot tubs, large air conditioning and fountains, plumbing systems, and water bodies.

It infects an individual after inhaling it in a fine water mist. However, the infection is not spread by drinking water, a similar FOX 12 report said.

Flu-Like Symptoms

According to Washington County health officer Dr. Christina Baumann, people who have Legionnaires' disease may experience Flu-like symptoms, including tiredness, fever, headaches, and muscle aches that frequently develop to shortness of breath and coughing.

Diarrhea, nausea, and confusion are probable symptoms as well, explained Baumann. He added that if one lives in or frequents the affected site and experiences the said symptoms, "please contact your health provider" immediately for the Legionnaire's disease can be determined and proper treatment is applied.

Washington County Public Health also said it is interviewing the people diagnosed with the illness to find a universal point of exposure.

Moreover, the agency is also working in partnership with the Oregon Health Authority and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to collect samples and carry out testing to associate cases together and discover where the outbreak originally came from.

Treatment the Disease

Legionnaire's disease can be treated with antibiotics, and most cases of this particular illness are successfully treated.

Individuals who are healthy get a better following infection with Legionnaire's disease, although they frequently need care in the hospital.

For severe cases, complications may include lung failure and even death. Approximately one in every ten people who fall ill with Legionnaire's disease will die because of complications for their illness.

For people with the disease during their stay at the hospital or in a healthcare facility, approximately one in every four is likely to die.

Prevention

Unfortunately, according to the CDC, no vaccines are available that can stop Legionnaire's disease from occurring. However, the key to preventing the illness is to lessen the risk of growth of the Legionella bacteria and their spread.

Building managers and owners help prevent the disease by maintaining building waters systems and implementing regulations for Legionella.

Report about the recent occurrence of Legionnaire's Disease is shown on KPTV FOX 12 Oregon's YouTube video below:

Check out more news and information on Legionnaires' Disease in Science Times.