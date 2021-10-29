Close

White sharks had been imprinted to human culture as killers of the ocean. Even in modern times, sharks are among people's thoughts whenever the global mortality rate is a topic. However, a new study suggests that sharks attack victims were just a subject of mistaken identity, leading to mixed in the oceanic food chain. Although there is no denying that sharks are responsible for some of the death at the seas, the number of most of these attacks is due to their natural handicap and was not by their intent to kill humans.

Most Shark Attacks are Coincidence

Most of the shark attacks, according to the study, happen because of the disability of the sharks to see clearly underwater. Most of the unfortunate events are due to the shark's natural color blindness. This leads the species to be aggressive to random humans at sea, but they are mistaken as seals. The research suggests that the disadvantage pushed some of the killings that took place, as to sharks, humans look the same way as seals do from below.

Shak attacks are rare, and according to an Earth report, there are just ten or fewer cases recorded every year. Even though shark attacks are not dominant to the rates of the collective deaths happening at the ocean bodies, numerous regulations are still being implemented against the existence of the poor creatures. The large misunderstanding is fueling groups to hunt them down in many ways possible. The continuation of this activity will drive the sharks to their excessive death and potential extinction.

The authors of the study said that the shark bite cases, although rare, pump up humans to generate a counterproductive and dysfunctional implementation of misplaced attention towards the sharks. This often causes unwanted public concerns and mass hysteria, and the effects of the negative and baseless views toward the species come to the ingredient to wipe them out of their natural habitat.

Sharks Have Poor Vision and Color Blind; Mistakes Humans as Seals

Numerous studies have emphasized our misunderstanding about sharks, and the new research contributes further knowledge to why the unfortunate attacks of the species happen. Experts from Macquarie University expressed their effort to distinguish the possible reasons behind the attacks. The study included the analysis of the white shark's visual perspectives, and the results were just simple. The sharks have poor vision to help them comprehend the difference between humans and their favorite menu: seals.

Macquire University expert and lead author of the study Laura Ryan said that the examination included several data gathered from juvenile sharks, as most of the suspects behind the attacks come from their age group. It was found that they had a significantly lower definition of vision than humans, and when added with natural color blindness, it results in mistaken attacks. The study was published in the Journal of the Royal Society Interface, titled "A shark's eye view: testing the 'mistaken identity theory' behind shark bites on humans."

