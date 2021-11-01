Close

A local Health Department shut down one Popeyes branch in Washington, D.C. after officials found a rat infestation in the kitchen.

As it turns out, the newest TikTok viral video tale caused the massive fast-food franchise's operations to a halt. The fast-food joint is located at 409 8th St. SE in the Eastern Market area of Washington, D.C.

Popeyes' Kitchen In Capitol Hills Closed Due To Rats

The New York Post said the Capitol Hills Popeyes storefront is presently displaying a warning. The advisory said the restaurant is closed until further notice for violating the District of Columbia Food Code Regulations.

The notification went on to say that the fast-food giant's infractions "provide an immediate health hazard(s) to the public."

According to the health inspection report obtained by Washingtonian, the Health Department uncovered 17 infractions. Health officials also found rats within the fast-food establishment.

Authorities found rat droppings in different locations around the kitchen. They found some elements in the kitchen ceiling, dishwashing area, walk-in fridge, grease bin, and manager's office.

In addition to the rat infestation, the inspectors discovered another infringement. And this is the primary cause for the restaurant's closure.

Both the walk-in fridges and freezer's thermometers are broken. As a result, the temperature at which its raw chicken and other components are stored has been busted.

The incident is the ninth complaint about a Popeyes restaurant violation in Washington, D.C., according to WTOP News (via Newsweek).

Viral TikTok Video of Popeyes' Kitchen Rats

A user who first unveiled the rat infestation in Popeyes' Capitol Hills kitchen uploaded a TikTok video. The said TikTok user (@blaqazzrick01) claimed to be a raw chicken delivery guy for the fast-food giant.

The viral video, which has received over 30,000 likes on TikTok, followed a man as he entered the Popeyes outlet. The footage circulated on Twitter, too.

The man on the TikTok video continues to move the camera to the fast-food restaurant's dimly lit kitchen.

When he switched on the restaurant's bright lights, rats began to flee to the kitchen ceiling.

Following that, the TikTok user included the hashtags #mickeymouse, #ratsfarm, and #runandhide in his video, which was released on Oct. 11.

During the time he was shooting the fast-food joint's kitchen, the man in the video claimed to have seen a total of 15 rats.

Harmful Effects Of Rat Infestations To Health

Nobody expects a rat infestation. However, According to Omega Animal Removal, rats are quite abundant in locations with dense human populations. The collection of mouse and rat excrement can spread disease, taint food supplies, and cause allergic responses in people.

When feces becomes dry, it becomes dangerous to individuals who breathe it in. Furthermore, illnesses and viruses, such as those listed below, can be conveyed through rat droppings.

Rat-Bite Fever

Rat-Bite Fever (RBF) is a potentially lethal infectious illness spread by diseased mice or by the ingestion of rodent-contaminated food. Fever, vomiting, headaches, rash, and muscular soreness are common symptoms three to 10 days after exposure to an infected source, according to the CDC (via Pest World).

Hantavirus

Hantavirus is a potentially fatal illness spread by white-footed deer mice and other rodents. People become sick by coming into contact with contaminated rodent urine, droppings, or saliva - the chances of contracting the disease rise when they are near areas where mice are active. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the disease's early symptoms include weariness, fever, and muscular pains. Headaches, dizziness, cold, and stomachaches are additionally possible side effects.

Salmonellosis

Salmonellosis is a kind of food poisoning transmitted by mouse excrement, particularly when contaminated food is consumed. Diarrhea, fever, and stomach discomfort are some of the symptoms. According to WebMD, roughly 40,000 cases of Salmonella are recorded in the United States each year.

