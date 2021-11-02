Close

(Photo : Marvin Lee Miller)

Some people are destined to do something big in life no matter how hard the journey is. Making his way into the campus of prestigious UC Berkeley, from the slum of Tijuana was not an easy task. But Marvin Lee Miller had successfully overcome all odds before establishing himself as a keen research assistant at UC Berkeley.

Marvin Lee Miller, an undergraduate research assistant, has transformed himself into an intellectual individual. His stint as a research assistant at UC Irvine and UC Berkeley played a big role in enhancing his career prospects in science.

He is well-known across the UC Berkeley science faculty for his strong interpersonal skill with a strong focus on research. He's adept at conducting his research bringing his technical expertise and strong research-driven methodologies into play.

While studying at UC Berkeley, Marvin Lee Miller also took a two-year volunteer program in Oncology at UC Irvine. His prime focus area has been skeletal muscle research at UC Berkeley for the last couple of years. At the same time, Marvin Lee Miller is also completing his degree in Molecular and Cell Biology.

Marvin's entry into UC Berkeley, which is counted amongst the world's best universities, would have remained his dream if he hadn't successfully completed four Associate Degrees from Santa Ana community college with excellent academic grades. His academic achievement pushed him inside the UC Berkeley campus and since then he has performed brilliantly in his studies, papers, and research on human health and its underlying physiology.

Right now, Marvin Lee Miller is studying a lot of things, including his special focus on Gartanin, a unique substance that is responsible for the growth of cancerous cells in the cases of prostate cancer. He is silently putting all his focus and dedication into conducting methodological research on this extremely complex subject.

Marvin Lee Miller also worked under the mentorship of Dr. José Vazquez-Medina studying the impact of aging on mitochondrial respiration with special regard GPR81, a lactate receptor in the cell. His meticulous research on GPR81 saw his research paper getting published in the Ronald E. McNair Journal.

Marvin Lee Miller now aims to complete his Master's and Ph.D. in any relevant biological stream focusing on STEM-based research, which aims at eliminating serious diseases like cancer, diabetes, and heart ailments. No doubt, obesity, diabetes, blood pressure, and cancer claim a million lives every year. And that is why Marvin Lee Miller wants to do something innovative and big to save people's lives.

Marvin Lee Miller has won several accolades and achievements in his life. He has won the prestigious Ronald E McNair Scholarship, Summer Undergraduate Research Fellowship (SURF/L&S), Dietz, Adam Scholarship, Riggs, Larisa Scholarship, and many more laurels for his extraordinary educational achievements throughout his academic life.

Currently, Marvin Lee Miller is an undergraduate research student at UC Berkeley. His mentor is José Pablo Vázquez-Medina Ph.D., who is also well-known in the academic circuit as a proficient science professor.

Some of the core areas of focus of Marvin Lee Miller are scrutinizing the GPR81 protein in skeletal muscle cell cultures in young and old people. He's also studying the Knockout (KO) GPR81 to verify substrate utilization in skeletal muscle cell cultures in humans of all age groups.

He uses the power of computational research and mathematical concepts to analyze various mechanisms in biology and how they function. Marvin Lee Miller is also dedicating significant time to analyzing the mitochondrial oxygen consumption and fuel utilization in skeletal muscle cell cultures from young to old individuals.