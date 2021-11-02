Close

In the occurrence of the initial sign of a cold, people usually pop a dietary zinc supplement to ease the condition. A new finding supporting the habit has just been shown in a recently published study.

As indicated in a report from the United Press International, Australian researchers discovered that the supplements seem to help decrease respiratory tract infections like colds, flu, pneumonia, and pneumonia.

In their study, the researchers noted that many over-the-counter drugs for treating cough and cold provide just "marginal benefits," making zinc a possible natural alternative for the self-management of respiratory tract infection.

This study was led by associate professor Jennifer Hunter at the NICM Health Research Institute at Western Sydney University in Penrith, New South Wales. Her research team published their findings in the BMJ Open.

Lozenges, the Most Common Form of Zinc Intake

The researchers said zinc, as a nutrient, has gained much attention in the field of research as it is known to play a vital role in inflammation, blood pressure, tissue injury, tissue responses, and immunity to any absence of oxygen.

To explore more information about the potential of zinc, the investors analyzed more than two dozen clinical trials that involved over 5,400 adults.

All analyses were published in 17 English and Chinese research databases up to August last year. None of them particularly investigated the use of zinc for the prevention and, or treatment of COVID-19 infection.

In their report, the team said lozenges were said to be the most common form of zinc intake, then, followed by nasal sprays and gels. Doses significantly varied according to the formulation and, whether zinc was used to prevent or treat a condition.

Unlike placebo, zinc lozenges or nasal spray were approximated to prevent roughly five new respiratory tract infections in 100 individuals per month, and the effects were found to be the strongest in terms of reducing the risk for more severe symptoms like fever and flu-like illness. These findings are based only on three studies, according to the team.

Symptoms Gone 2 Days Ahead

As shown in the data, symptoms on average were gone two days earlier using either a zinc spray or liquid formulation taken under the participants' tongue, or sublingual, in comparison with a placebo.

In addition, the study authors noted, patients who used a nasal spray or sublingual zinc were almost double as possible during the illness's initial week as those who used a placebo.

Out of 100, 19 more patients were likely to still experience symptoms one week after if they did not use the zinc supplements, which are described in a Healthline report.

Essentially, the research team found that zinc was not linked to reduced "average daily symptom severity," although it was linked to a clinically substantial reduction in symptom severity on the third day of illness. The study investigators did not find any serious side effects among users of zinc.

For Faster Recovery Times

In general, the research team suggested that zinc may be given as an option for treatment by doctors to their patients who are desperately seeking "faster recovery times," and might be in search of an unnecessary prescription for antibiotics.

New York City-based Lenox Hill Hospital's Dr. Len Horoviz, a pulmonologist who was not part of this new study, agreed that most clinical evidence back the use of zinc supplements to prevent and treat colds, certain inflammatory processes, and respiratory infections.

The pulmonologist added, the standard recommendation is 25 milligrams of zinc every day. However, he warned that it remains unclear "exactly what dose is the best."

Related information about zinc as an effective treatment for a common cold is shown on DavidPerlmutterMD's YouTube video below:

