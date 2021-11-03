Close

UK Coastguard is warning walkers to avoid parsnip-shaped poisonous roots that have been washed up on the beaches of Cumbria. This poisonous plant is called the hemlock water dropwort with white flowers and is also known as dead man's fingers.

Authorities fear that the storms that Britain had experienced uprooted the poisonous plant and were washed ashore. These parsnip-like plants are extremely toxic to both humans and animals.





Poisonous Parsnip Can Cause Hallucinations and Sudden Death

In a Facebook post, Millom Coastguard Rescue Team warned unsuspecting walkers and foragers to avoid these poisonous parsnips that have been confirmed to have been washed up on local beaches of the towns of St. Bees and Millom, Cumbria.



They said that even a small portion could be fatal to humans and animals as it targets the nervous system. They advise people to be vigilant and take extra care when visiting the beach.

Daily Mail reported that consuming the hemlock water dropwort can lead to nausea, vomiting, seizures, sweating, lethargy, and visual hallucinations followed by sudden death.

This plant belongs to the Umbellifer family of plants, of which parsley, celery, and parsnip also belong. This is why it looks like a parsnip. But all of its parts, from its white flower to its leaves, and roots can be fatal when eaten.

Wild Food UK reported that compared to the death cap mushroom that has enough toxin to kill an adult, the hemlock water droplet is even more poisonous. Marlow Renton, a foraging instructor at Wild Food UK, said that the poisonous parsnip puts the mushroom in the shade when it is more poisonous.

Some of the poisonous members of the Umbellifer family also include poison hemlock (Conium maculatum), cowbane (Cicuta virosa), and hemlock water dropwort (Oenanthe crocata).





Precautions and Warnings When Encountering Poisonous Parsnips

Poisoning by hemlock water dropwort is rare, and animals tend to be the victims, like dogs out on a walk. However, experts stressed that members of the public should still refrain from picking and eating plants in the wild.

WebMD also warns pregnant and breastfeeding women and children to stay away from hemlock water dropwort. Children, especially, might accidentally get poisoned after eating the plant's roots.

Although some people might use it for pimples, rashes, and other conditions, there are no scientific studies that support these uses as this plant has been classified as unsafe. Therefore, this poisonous parsnip-like plant is not proven to safely and effectively work as a medicine, unlike some claim.

In case a person comes into contact with the plant, a coastguard spokesperson told CBBC Newsround to immediately seek medical advice by dialing 999 and going to the nearest hospital.



