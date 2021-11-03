High Blood Pressure: What are the Best Exercise for People With Hypertension? Do Some Physical Activity Dangerous For Them?

Close

A person with high blood pressure has an increased risk of developing heart disease and stroke. Unfortunately, sometimes it does not have any symptoms that many adults are not aware that they already have hypertension.

Usually, doctors would recommend exercise and a healthy diet to lower blood pressure. But for some, there are times when exercise could become dangerous for them. So, what are the best exercise for people with high blood pressure?

When is Exercise Dangerous for People With Hypertension?

Exercise or any physical activity is essential to living a healthy lifestyle, especially for older people. According to Express.co.uk, the UK government suggests British adults should do moderate exercise for 30 minutes at least five times a week. This could help maintain a healthy weight, improve cardiovascular health, and prevent cognitive decline.

Moreover, exercise raises the heart rate to keep it strong and make blood vessels healthy. For most people with hypertension, doctors would recommend doing more exercise to bring down the blood pressure.

But they also caution some patients, especially those who have very high blood pressure and are not used to doing a lot of exercises. Medical professionals typically advise them to take prescribed medications first before doing some exercise because it temporarily raises the blood pressure and could be dangerous.

Initially, they would feel uncomfortable as their heart is beating faster than usual. But over time, they would get used to it, resulting in stronger and better cardiovascular health.

For those with extremely high blood pressure, above 180/100mmHg, intense physical activity can be risky. It is best to consult first a healthcare professional before starting an exercise routine.

Best Type of Exercise for People With High Blood Pressure

WebMD classified three types of exercise recommended for people with high blood pressure:

Cardiovascular or Aerobic Exercise - This type of exercise makes the heart stronger and helps lower blood pressure. Some examples of this type of exercise include walking, jogging, bicycling, jumping rope, cross-country skiing, skating, rowing, swimming, and water aerobics.

- This type of exercise makes the heart stronger and helps lower blood pressure. Some examples of this type of exercise include walking, jogging, bicycling, jumping rope, cross-country skiing, skating, rowing, swimming, and water aerobics. Strength Training - This exercise promotes strong muscles to help the body burn more calories throughout the day. More so, strength training is good for the joints and bones.

- This exercise promotes strong muscles to help the body burn more calories throughout the day. More so, strength training is good for the joints and bones. Stretching- This helps the body be more flexible for it to move better and prevent injury. It is usually done before strenuous activity, like running or weightlifting.





Ask Your Doctor If It's OK

As mentioned in this article, there are instances when exercise may become dangerous to the body. An article in Mayo Clinic reiterated the importance of asking a healthcare professional when it is okay to exercise, especially if:

The person has a chronic health condition, like heart disease, diabetes, etc.

The patient has high cholesterol or high blood pressure

They have experienced a heart attack

They have a family history of cardiovascular problems

They feel discomfort in their chest, neck, jaw, or arms during a physical activity

They become dizzy every exercise

They have recently quit smoking

They are overweight or obese

They do not exercise regularly

They may be given medication first before undergoing a routine exercise to help the body adjust. But for some, doing exercise lowers their need for medication.



