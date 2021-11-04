Weight Loss Remedy: Scientists May Have Found an Effective Approach to Fight Obesity

Close

Scientists at UT Southwestern may have found an approach of safely emulating the weight-loss benefits of a particular plant compound that, amidst its hazardous side effects, hold crucial answers to developing obesity treatments.

The term "Celastrol," according to a EurekAlert! report, is derived from a white-flowered plant's root extract in China. It has driven increased attention in the past years following studies found it can both stop and reverse obesity in mice.

Nonetheless, since celastrol can lead to reactions like high blood pressure and lethargy in mouse models, study authors have sought to understand how the compound works and use that knowledge to develop safe weight-loss treatments for humans.

More so, UT Southwestern may have solved part of the puzzle in new research, showing that celastrol needs a specific protein in a neuron type that affects metabolism.

Close to Developing Safe and Effective Treatments for Obesity

In their study published in JCI Insight, the researchers found they can simulate a so-called "fed" signal to brains of mice by deleting the protein from the neurons, resulting in mice "losing seven percent of their body weight," in two weeks in spite of being fed a high-fat diet.

The key to such findings is that mice did not seem to endure similar ailments documented in past research in which celastrol was administered.

According to Kevin Williams, Ph.D., the study author, and investigator at UT Southwestern's Center for Hypothalmic Research, this new insight into how celastrol is working on the cellular level is opening more possibilities for targeting pathways that can enhance the metabolism minus the adverse health effect.

He added, they have not uncovered all the cell populations that affect weight loss, although each of these findings is bringing the researchers closer to developing effective, safe treatments for obesity.

POMC Neurons

This research is the most recent research from Dr. Williams that may help enhance glucose metabolism in the future, in patients suffering from obesity-driven conditions like diabetes.

Furthermore, this new study focused on a class of cells in the brain known as POMC neurons, which are linked to reduced appetite, lower blood sugar levels, and higher energy burning when stimulated.

In connection to this, a study Dr. Williams carried out in 2019 found that a single bout of exercise can enhance the activity of POMC for up to two days.

Celastrol Impacting Weight Loss

In the latest research, the Williams lab found this neuron also plays a critical part in how celastrol impacts weight loss.

Mouse models given the compound saw declined protein activity known as PERK within a part of the brain where POMC neurons exist.

The laboratory further found that the deletion of PERK from such neurons can reproduce much of the weight-loss impacts of celastrol, and seems to do so without resulting in harmful side effects frequently linked to anti-obesity medications.

Warning from the FDA

The Food and Drug Administration has warned people against the use of celastrol, a substance which is also called "thunder god vine" used in traditional Chinese medicine.

In 2015, it was reported, scientists claimed that the said substance was causing a dramatic drop in food intake and a corresponding reduction in weight among obese mice.

Even though extracts from the plant are marketed as supplements, the National Institutes of Health has posted statements online saying, researchers don't have adequate data yet, about the safety and efficacy of celastrol.

The compound has provided scientists an essential insight into safer strategies for weight loss that may be created in the lab.

Related information about the benefits of thunder god vine is shown on Healthybodyme's YouTube video below:

Check out more news and information on Obesity in Science Times.