Close

A partial lunar eclipse, sunset planets, and the winter stars' return are just among the highlights of November in the solar system, according to NASA.

A NASA Science report specified, from November 6 until November 11, the Moon is set to glide past the planets including Saturn, Jupiter, and Venus, following sunset in the southwest.

Specifically, if one steps outside on November 7, he will find the four-day-old crescent Moon just about two degrees from Venus, which is something, which shouldn't be missed. And from now until early December, Jupiter and Saturn will be found drawing slightly closer to Venus every night.

ALSO READ: Fireball Over Brazil Might Have Interstellar Origins, The Third Ever to Pass Through the Solar System





Partial Lunar Eclipse

A partial lunar eclipse is about to occur overnight on November 18 and 19, when the Moon slips into the shadow of Earth for several hours.

If the weather allows, the eclipse will be seen from any site where the Moon appears on top of the horizon during the eclipse. Depending on the location's it will take place earlier or later in the evening.

The aforementioned is a massive swath of Earth that we will see at least a portion of the eclipse, which includes North and South America, Australia, the Pacific Region. It is therefore essential to check the timing of the eclipse's visibility in a particular area.

For the United States East Coast observers, the partial eclipse starts a litter after 2 a.m., approaching its maximum at 4 a.m.

Partial lunar eclipses might not be quite as remarkable as complete total lunar eclipses, where the Moon is fully covered in the shadow of Earth, although they take place more often.

'Trojan Asteroids'

This whole month, if one is up late and cast his gaze toward the east, he'll be able to observe some familiar companions have started rising late in the evening.

The Northern winter skies' familiar stars are returning late, rising late in the evening and sitting high by dawn in the south.

Sky chart that shows sites of many of the Trojan asteroids that NASA's recently launched Lucy spacecraft is set to visit.

They are pretty faint to view minus a massive telescope, although their positions in the sky are close to the Pleiades star cluster.

The Pleiades Star Cluster

The Pleiades star cluster, as described in Space.com that leads the constellations Taurus the Bull and the hunter Orion, followed by Sirius, the brightest star in the sky, all of them back to accompany watchers on the long winter nights in the Northern Hemisphere.

One funny thing to note about the Pleiades this November is that many of the eight asteroids to the Lucy mission of NASA are located in that part of the sky.

The Lucy spacecraft launched from Space Launch Complex 41 in mid-October 2021, at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

It will be the first-ever space mission to explore such a distinctive group of asteroids, offering new understandings about the solar system's formation and early history.

Related information about NASA's November highlight is shown on NASA JPL's YouTube video below:

RELATED ARTICLE: Could Solar Explosions Spark Northern Lights in Several States This Total Lunar Eclipse?

Check out more news and information on Space in Science Times.